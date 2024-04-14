Ant and Dec tipped to quit Limitless Win after final Saturday Night Takeaway series

The post-Saturday Night Takeaway future of Ant and Dec has seemingly been revealed.

The Geordie duo – who presented their final SNT last night (Saturday, April 13) – could be set to quit another show in the near future…

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is coming to an end (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant and Dec next steps revealed?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway came to a spectacular end last night, capping off over 20 years of Saturday evening entertainment.

But what next for the iconic duo?

Well, according to Inclave Casino, the duo could be set to leave another of their iconic TV shows in the near future – this one being Limitless Win.

Limitless Win only aired for the first time in 2022, however, it’s since had three series. The most recent series came to an end in February of this year.

According to the bookies, Ant and Dec are at 5/1 to be replaced as hosts of Limitless Win within the next 12 months!

Could Ant and Dec quit I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: ITV)

What next for Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant and Dec

The Geordie duo are also at 7/1 to quit Britain’s Got Talent.

Ant and Dec have been hosting the hit ITV talent show since it launched back in 2007.

They’re also at 10/1 to quit their hosting of I’m A Celebrity within the next 12 months.

Ant and Dec have been hosting the show since it launched in 2002 (aside from 2018, when Dec hosted alongside Holly Willoughby).

Speaking exclusively to ED! a spokesperson for Inclave Casino said: “Ahead of the end of Saturday Night Live this weekend, we’ve priced up other shows Ant & Dec could quit in the next 12 months.

“They are 5/1 to leave Limitless Win, 7/1 to quit Britain’s Got Talent and 10/1 to stop hosting I’m A Celeb.”

The duo have plans in place if anything tragic happens (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s insurance policies

Back in 2017, Ant and Dec revealed that if anything were to happen to the either of them, such as one of them dying, one of them would “get a payout”.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine at the time, Dec said: “I insure him and he insures me. If something were to happen, then the other one would get a payout.”

“It’s six figures, I think. It’s big! But it’s not like anything evil is going to happen,” Ant added.

“I think I would be the first suspect if we were together and Dec suddenly fell off a cliff! I’ve got a big motive,” he then joked.

Read more: ITV announces new BGT spin-off show amid backlash over Stephen Mulhern axe

Saturday Night Takeaway repeats on ITV1 and ITVX at 12.35pm today (Sunday, April 14).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.