ITV announces new BGT spin-off show amid backlash over Stephen Mulhern axe

BGT 2024 kicks off in less than 10 days – and ITV has just announced that a new spin-off show will also be gracing our screens.

Fans of Britain’s Got Talent will remember that the spin-off show fronted by Stephen Mulhern on ITV2 – Britain’s Got More Talent – was axed in 2019, having started back in 2007.

However, ITV has announced that this year’s series of BGT will have a companion show – BGT Reacts. It’ll air on ITVX. So will Stephen front it? Fans certainly hope so…

ITV shares BGT 2024 spin-off announcement

Posting on Instagram earlier today (April 11), the official BGT account said: “Introducing our brand new spin-off show, #BGT Reacts!

“Featuring some of the biggest content creators, much-loved celebrities and legendary BGT acts, it’s guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. Watch exclusively on @itvxofficial from 20th April.”

No announcement has been made about who’ll host the spin-off, but speaking back in 2019, Stephen seemed gutted Britain’s Got More Talent was coming to an end.

He said: “It’s a shame and when it was decided they weren’t going to do the ITV2 version I think the consensus among the boys and judges was this is a ­massive gap. We did it from day one, when there were only three judges. Do I think it’s a shame? I do. We got away with a lot of stuff.”

‘Stephen – we need you back!’

Now fans are calling for the return of the popular presenter on BGT Reacts.

“Of all the companion shows, Britain’s Got More Talent was the best by far,” said one viewer.

“Nothing compares to BGMT,” said another. “Britain’s Got More Talent was the best because of Stephen – we need more of him,” another commented.

“You need to bring back @stephenmulhern and BGMT on @itv2!” said another. They then added: “It was absolutely fantastic, worked well and had so much on offer. Wonder if @simoncowell would bring it back for ITV2? Why was it axed? Ratings were doing alright for these types of shows and had a great evening following.”

Another agreed and said: “Need Britain’s Got More Talent back @stephenmulhern we need you back.”

BGT 2024 starts on ITV1 on Saturday April 20th at 7.30pm.

