Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern was left ‘disappointed’ by Britain’s Got More Talent axing

Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern was once left disappointed following the axing of a major TV role of his.

The star, who is now hosting Dancing On Ice, Deal or No Deal, and regularly appears on Saturday Night Takeaway, once hosted another big ITV show…

Stephen’s old show was cancelled (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern ‘disappointed’ by Britain’s Got More Talent axing

Between 2007 and 2019, Stephen hosted Britain’s Got Talent’s spin-off, Britain’s Got More Talent.

However, when BGT came back in 2020, the spin-0ff didn’t come with it.

Speaking in 2020, Stephen expressed his disappointment over the decision. He claimed at the time that not only did he disagree with it, but judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and David Walliams – as well as hosts Ant and Dec – disagreed with it.

“It’s a shame and when it was decided they weren’t going to do the ITV2 version I think the consensus among the boys and judges was this is a ­massive gap,” he told The Sun at the time.

Stephen hosted the show between 2007 and 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on Britain’s Got More Talent axe

Stephen then continued. “We did it from day one, when there were only three judges. Do I think it’s a shame? I do. We got away with a lot of stuff,” he said.

Stephen was promoting his new series of In For A Penny at the time and compared it to BGMT.

“It is very ­similar in style to what we did on BGMT. But on that, you did it with the judges and the nuggets we got were phenomenal. Do I miss BGMT? The answer is yes. But that’s life,” he then added.

Stephen is loving life as a Dancing On Ice host (Credit: ITV)

Stephen addresses Holly partnership

Stephen is now the host of Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby – and he says it’s going “really well”.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: “It’s going really well. I love it because it’s live and anything can happen, there is no delay on the show. Whereas, if something goes wrong on Deal Or No Deal, for example, there are things we can do, but that’s not the case with Dancing On Ice.

“Although, that does make it more nerve-wracking, which is why it’s great to not only do it with a co-host but to do it with a friend. If something goes wrong from my side, I know Holly will help me out and vice versa,” he then said.

Stephen then said that Holly had given him some important advice. She told him to “just to be ourselves and because we’re friends, that comes naturally”.

Read more: Dancing On Ice’s Stephen Mulhern in on-air clap back about show’s ads: ‘He’s just saying what we’re all thinking’

Saturday Night Takeaway airs tonight (Saturday, February 24) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know