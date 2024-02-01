Amanda Holden pays Instagram tribute to stillborn son who ‘would’ve been a teenager today’

Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden paid tribute to her stillborn son, Theo, in an Instagram story today (Thursday, February 1).

Amanda shared the story with her 2.1 million followers this morning.

The star lost her son in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden pays tribute to son Theo

Back in 2011, Amanda was left devastated when, while seven months pregnant, she found that her baby had died.

“It was without doubt the blackest period of my life,” she said in 2018.

“I’ll literally do anything for the National Health Service because they got me through it, they got Chris through it and I now thankfully have two healthy girls and a little boy who is still part of the family but just not here,” she then continued.

She later added: “He looked so normal and so peaceful. I held him in my arms and I said goodbye, basically.”

Amanda is mother to two daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

The TV star paid tribute on her story (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda Holden pays tribute to Theo

Taking to her Instagram story, Amanda shared a picture of a candle she’d lit.

“You would have become a teenager today,” she captioned the snap. She then added “#Theo” to the end.

She then added a red love heart emoji to the heartbreaking tribute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda slammed for behaviour at daughter’s birthday

In other Amanda-related news, the 52-year-old came under fire from fans for her behaviour at daughter Lexi’s 18th birthday.

Amanda was DJ at the party, and shared a video of herself dancing along with her daughter’s friends to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor.

However, some trolls were quick to be cruel. “The fake sexy dancing and the way she moves people out of the way is shocking,” one fan commented.

“Is this your daughter’s party, or is it about you?” another asked. “Embarrassing. I’d be embarrassed if my mum acted like that at my birthday party,” a third wrote.

However, Amanda’s fans were quick to defend her. “EVERYONE… chill out. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it. Amanda is clearly having a great time in a party which she paid for and for her very lucky group of friends and family. Looks like she’s having a great time and looks like the youngsters are too,” one fan said.

