Amanda Holden’s secrets to incredible bikini body at 52

Amanda Holden often wows her fans with her incredible figure – and many wonder about her diet secrets and how she keeps in shape.

The 52-year-old has opened up about her fitness regime and her diet secrets over the years, and previously spoke about a deal she once struck with herself.

The Amanda & Alan’s Italian job star revealed last year that she runs three to four miles a week in addition to Kundalini yoga practice and a Viking inspired workout routine.

Amanda often wows fans with her incredible figure (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden diet secrets

Speaking to The Times in early 2023, Amanda said: “She’s a real Viking. You use your own body weight to build core strength. I am not a slave to any beauty or fitness regime because I love food too much. I eat cheese and butter and I love a drink.

“During lockdown, I felt so angry and frustrated at my freedom being curtailed that I just thought, ‘I’m going to have whatever I want — I need freedom.’ But the deal I struck with myself was I have to run for my rosé wine in the summer and run for my red wine in winter.

“And I don’t do it because I feel I have to; I do it for my own discipline and dignity.”

Elsewhere, in 2018, Amanda told the Mail Online about her diet: “You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet.”

Amanda Holden clears up ‘bra-less’ photos misconception

Last year, Amanda also hit back at a misconception about her appearance. She set the record straight on a matter some quarters of the press seem obsessed by, with the Britain’s Got Talent judge taking the time to shut down claims that she rarely wears a bra.

Amanda shared some of her diet and fitness secrets (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Speaking to OK, Amanda read out one such line from a magazine, which narrates her “strut[ting] braless, with her blonde tresses blowing in the wind”.

However, hitting back, she declared: “I’m not braless. The fact is, I’m wearing SKIMS [bras]. But my nipples are always affected by the cold. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Amanda & Alan’s Italian job airs on Saturday (January 6) from 5.30pm on BBC Two.

