Amanda Holden trolled for ‘taking the limelight’ at daughter’s birthday party

Amanda Holden has been targeted by online trolls who have accused her of “taking the limelight” at her daughter Lexi’s 18th birthday party.

Amanda, 52, came under fire as she posted an Instagram video from the bash, which she’d thrown for her eldest daughter Lexi.

The Britian’s Got Talent judge could be seen taking the mic as she performed Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, which is back in the charts thanks to hit film Saltburn.

Wearing a silver two-piece, Amanda showed off her moves as she waded through the crowd of teenagers and made a beeline for daughter Lexi. She wrote alongside: “The latest trend. #murderonthedancefloor @lexi.hughes_official 18th… enjoy. The entire long version with all guests is on my TikTok account…”

Amanda Holden has been accused of “taking the limelight” at her daughter’s 18th birthday party (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden trolled over daughter’s birthday party

However, some of her followers weren’t impressed. One wrote: “The fake sexy dancing and the way she moves people out of the way is shocking.” Another said: “Is this your daughter’s party, or is it about you?”

Another wrote: “Embarrassing. I’d be embarrassed if my mum acted like that at my birthday party.”

A fourth said: “Taking the limelight away from daughter at her birthday party classy. You’ll do anything to be centre of attention!”

Meanwhile, another added: “She should’ve let the youngsters enjoy the party and just stayed out of the limelight.”

Amanda’s fans clap back

But many of Amanda’s fans were quick to stick up for her, saying she was simply having fun.

One hit back: “EVERYONE… chill out. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it. Amanda is clearly having a great time in a party which she paid for and for her very lucky group of friends and family. Looks like she’s having a great time and looks like the youngsters are too.”

Amanda with her daughter Lexi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Oh how dare she enjoy herself at a party with her daughter, sexy dancing no less we are only here for a short time unless she is actually murdering someone on that dancefloor, leave the woman alone!”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Love this, I had a great relationship with my mum and I was very proud of her as I imagine your daughter is of you too. A 18th to remember, singing, dancing, being around friends! I hope you all had a great time.”

Amanda is mum to Lexi, who is a model, with her husband Chris Hughes. The couple are also proud parents to daughter Hollie, 11.

Opening up about motherhood, Amanda previously revealed: “I never stop feeling thankful that I was able to have my two daughters, because I know so many women who have struggled so much to have a family, and not been able to.

“Of everything I have done in my life, they’re by far my greatest achievement.”

