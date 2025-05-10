During last night’s (May 9) The One Show, host Alex Jones declared the show should “finish” after Robson Green shared an emotional story.

On Friday, Alex was joined by co-presenter Roman Kemp. For the final episode of the week, the show welcomed singer Dannii Minogue, boxer Chris Eubank Jr., and actor Robson to their green couch.

Robson Green appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Robson Green on The One Show last night

At the start of the show, Roman spoke to Newcastle United supporter Robson about his team’s Carabao Cup win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in March. The huge moment saw Newcastle United seal their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

“Now, Robson, we’re going to be talking a great moment in sporting history with Chris later on about the fight, but the moment we want to talk about with you, Newcastle,” Roman said.

“70 years without a domestic trophy, a massive moment for you,” he added.

Robson responded: “You’ve got to remember, the last time for me Newcastle won a trophy, King Harold still had two eyes, but they did it.”

“It wasn’t just Wembley, Newcastle rocked it. It was amazing, and with Dan Burn getting that header, it was just fantastic.”

Alex was moved by Robson’s story (Credit: BBC)

‘I think we should finish the show there’

Robson recalled having a ticket to watch the match live alongside footie legend Alan Shearer. However, he was unable to attend due to filming with the BBC when it took place.

“What was amazing when we won, I went to ring my dad, and my father died in 2009. I went to ring him, that’s what it meant, it was so important, so moving,” he shared.

Roman insisted that’s “what football can do” before Robson stated: “One city, one club. That’s what we are. It was amazing, and now that emotional valve has been opened up. It was fantastic, very special.”

Alex was moved by the story and shared: “Gosh, I think we should finish the show there, that was such a nice line.”

Dannii agreed, adding: “It wiped us out!”

The emotional show came following complaints about The One Show‘s tribute to a 100-year-old VE Day veteran. The segment was branded a “disgrace” by many watching at home.

Read more: The One Show host JB Gill left ‘devastated’ after A-list guest Usher pulls out at the last minute

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.