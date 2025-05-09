Politician Nigel Farage‘s brief appearance during a VE Day tribute was blasted as an “utter disgrace” on Thursday (May 8).

Last night’s The One Show contained a segment about Dorothea Barron. She’s a former Wren who has also recently appeared on GMB.

Dorothea, 100, was surprised with a flypast of World War Two aircraft as part of the show’s One Big Thank You.

Dorothea Barron, 100, served as a Wren during World War Two (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The One Show VE Day tribute

Viewers saw how Dorothea was taken to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for what she believed was a tour of the planes. She was also told she would be interviewed about her wartime service.

Instead, Dorothea was treated to a demonstration from a Lancaster Bomber!

The piece about Dorothea also contained well wishes and tributes on screen from her great-grandchildren and her local village committee. But viewers were less than impressed when a politician popped up, feeling it was “appallingly bad judgement” to include them.

She visited RAF Coningsby for a tour of their wartime planes (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nigel Farage on The One Show

The Clacton MP said in the short clip Dorothea is “the most sprightly and inspiring centenarian you could ever meet”.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant, 61, added: “You’re the best.”

However, viewers watching at home didn’t seem to share the same opinion of the politician who was previously criticised for suggesting the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nigel Farage appeared on The One Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘What a horrible shock’

One watcher took to X to express their unhappiness: “@BBCTheOneShow Why oh why did you have Nigel Farage on your show paying tribute to the little WWII lady morse and semaphore signaller? What a horrible shock. It was enjoyable and touching until then!”

Appallingly bad judgement.

Someone else seethed: “Shan’t be watching you again after the way you inserted Farage into the tribute to an incredible veteran. Appallingly bad judgement, or was it intentional?”

Viewers weren’t happy with The One Show bosses (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Just saw @BBCTheOneShow video package in which footage of Farage paying tribute to an old veteran was edited into a highly emotive sequence celebrating VE Day,” a third person posted. They went on: “Even given my disgust with BBC News, I’m still a bit shaken at how brazenly the BBC advertises their product.”

Additionally, a fourth incredulous viewer asked: “@BBCTheOneShow Did you really just include Farage in a tribute to a genuine WWII heroine? My God, who TF is in charge of your editorial decisions? What an utter, utter disgrace you’ve become BBC #VEDay80.”

The One Show airs on BBC One on weeknights from 7pm.

