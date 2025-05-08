GMB viewers fume as VE Day veteran Dorothea ‘out in the cold’ at Westminster Abbey

Ahead of the VE Day service at Westminster Abbey this afternoon, GMB broadcast live from the central London landmark today to remember 80 years since victory was declared in Europe.

Susanna Reid spoke to several World War II veterans about their memories of eight decades ago from Westminster Abbey for Thursday’s show, while Ed Balls and Charlotte Hawkins fronted the ITV breakfast programme from the Good Morning Britain studio.

Matt Goss and Larry Lamb were also guests for the outside broadcast. But amid the admiration expressed on social media for the likes of former Wren Dorothea Barron and Royal Navy veteran Thomas Cuthbert, viewers also had concerns regarding the conditions they had to endure.

Susanna Reid speaking with Dorothea Barron, sitting next to Matt Goss, on GMB earlier today (Credit: ITV)

VE Day news: GMB from Westminster Abbey

That’s because, with both celebs and elderly veterans sitting outside, they were exposed to the unseasonably chilly May weather.

Stunned GMB fans watching at home were incredulous that Dorothea, 100, was required to be out in the very fresh air when she could just as well be interviewed indoors, and maybe with a cup of tea, too!

100-year-old Dorothea Barron is a former Wren. The Wrens played a crucial role in the Royal Navy, taking on a wide range of duties that were previously exclusively for men. Her pure determination to serve in the Wrens led to her faking her height to meet the requirements. She… pic.twitter.com/xSE1zaPbH8 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 8, 2025

At one point, when Dorothea was explaining she styled her hair into a high bun in order to fulfil the height requirements to join up as a Wren, she stood up alongside Susanna to reveal her stature.

But it wasn’t until she was urged to sit down again that Dorothea hinted she could be more comfortable.

Dorothea Barron stood up to tell her story about being recruited for the Wrens (Credit: ITV)

‘We’ll wrap you up in a blanket’

“Do you want to have another seat?” Susanna asked as Dorothea concluded her story. “Don’t want to keep you standing. And we’ll wrap you up in a blanket as we need to keep you safe,” the presenter continued, as Dorothea offered her own perspective.

“Keep me warm!” Dorothea joked, echoing Susanna’s words.

Correcting herself, Susanna added: “And keep you warm at 100 years old!”

However, over on X, it was apparent some observers were not impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning Britain (@gmb)

How GMB viewers reacted

“Why has Susanna Reid gone outside?” one X user pondered. “Nothing happening except veterans getting very cold. There was no reason for her to be outside.”

Another person agreed: “Why they have them outside in the cold, surely they can interview indoors? #gmb.”

“What a lovely amazing lady Dorothea is,” began another poster. “But why on Earth are you doing it outside when it is quite windy today? Get the woman a cuppa! #GoodMorningBritain #GMB #VEDay80 #VEDay2025.”

Get the woman a cuppa!

And one japester claimed: “The irony of discussing winter fuel payments when the show has just had a frail pensioner outside for an interview, who was complaining at length about the cold! #GMB.”

What time is VE Day Service at Westminster Abbey?

A thanksgiving service will be held at Westminster Abbey today to mark 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day. It starts at midday.

As well as the Westminster Abbey service, there will also be a concert to mark VE Day later on this evening.

Held at Horse Guards Parade, it will be attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, and will include performances from stars such as Samantha Barks, Fleur East, John Newman and others.

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer from 8pm until 10pm.

