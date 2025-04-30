Good Morning Britain hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid clash as viewers fuming: ‘What is going on?!’

Susanna Reid and Ed Balls had an irritable exchange on Good Morning Britain today (Wednesday April 30) that left viewers baffled.

The co-hosts clashed during a segment about fly-tipping that involved the presenting pair talking over one another.

And while onscreen pundits Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire seemed amused by the bickering between Susanna and Ed, some of those watching at home complained about the din they produced and felt the discussion was ‘pointless’.

Ed Balls didn’t seem to be convinced by Susanna Reid and her idea to combat fly-tipping (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid and Ed Balls clash on GMB today

The peevish moments came as the four TV characters pondered how to tackle waste disposal problems.

At one point Susanna noted how Government proposals could see fly-tipping offenders given prison sentences of up to five years.

But she also suggested more bins on the streets could be useful, too – which the two guests appeared to snicker over.

Ed also took Susanna to task, at one point making out as if she believed police officers should monitor bins.

“When you come out of schools for instance and you’ve got loads of children and they’ve been to the shop and they have loads of rubbish, where do they put the rubbish?” Susanna asked. “I don’t mind if they put it in my bin,” she insisted.

Ed doesn’t agree with me. And I’m really confused why this is a debate.”

Susanna Reid made her points passionately (Credit: ITV)

Two bin solution?

Ed retorted: “I don’t think everybody can have two bins. One in their house and then one on the street.”

After Susanna pointed out she already has a bin outside her house, Ed maintained: “You wouldn’t let [people] come onto your property and put rubbish in your bin.”

He went on, scoffing: “Would you put a sign up saying ‘Bin available’? You don’t do that.”

‘A load of rubbish’? (Credit: ITV)

How GMB viewers reacted

Over on social media, users made their views known as they watched the cringeworthy scene unfold.

“This debate is a load of rubbish,” punned one viewer, while another wrote: “What’s the point of these two fools talking over each other. It’s just bloody noise.”

This debate is a load of rubbish #GMB pic.twitter.com/ANCtmPDu3x — Bernadette O (@benji70) April 30, 2025

Amid several calls for tip rules to be overhauled, someone else complained: “What a racket, dear lord.” While another confused observer posted: “What is going on?”

However, one person who concurred with Susanna put it out there: “Completely agree. I also don’t mind people putting their rubbish in my bin like Susanna. Better than putting it on the floor!”

