GMB host Ed Balls addresses ‘immense pain’ and absence from screens

GMB host Ed Balls addressed how he has suffered “immense pain” as he made his return to the ITV breakfast series today (Monday April 28).

Former MP Ed, 58, admitted he’s been left feeling like he can “hardly move” and “a bit stiff” following several days of exertion.

But Ed wasn’t given the easiest ride as he made his GMB comeback after about a week. That’s because, amid a memorable anniversary for the ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant, co-host Susanna Reid also teased Ed over a huge gaffe huge he’d made.

Ed Balls returns to GMB today

But Ed also explained why he hadn’t been seen on screen recently at the start of Monday’s programme.

Remarking on his tanned appearance, Susanna joked: “Somebody got some warm weather over the weekend!”

Ed responded by admitting it did look as if he’d caught the sun after being “on some exotic beach”.

However, he went on to note he hadn’t travelled to foreign climes after all.

Ed said: “But actually, to be honest, it was the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Poole. I was on a sailing boat last week, and it was very sunny, it turned out. I think all the rays were reflecting off of the water.”

Ed also shared how he enjoyed a spot of sport in his time away from the cameras. However, it turns out he’s still feeling it today.

I can hardly move.

“I also played football on Saturday and I’m in immense pain,” Ed continued. “I can hardly move having played this football match. So, sunkissed but a bit stiff.”

GMB news: Happy Ed Balls Day!

Elsewhere in the show, Susanna brought up the infamous social media occasion of Ed Balls Day, which falls on April 28 every year.

It marks Ed’s Twitter fail 14 years ago when he accidentally tweeted his own name instead of searching for it. Having happened on this date in 2011, Ed Balls Day has actually been around longer than GMB.

“Before we crack on, let me just say, Happy Ed Balls Day!” Susanna told her colleague at the top of the show.

“Oh my gosh, well, and happy GMB day,” he replied.

“The 14th Ed Balls day already – where does the time go?” one fan pondered on X.

Another posted: “Happy Ed Balls day @edballs!”

And someone else joked: “Happy Ed Balls Day to all who search their own name on Twitter.”

