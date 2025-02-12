Vernon Kay shuts down GMB’s Ed Balls over probing question about wife Tess Daly: ‘Behave yourself!’

GMB viewers hailed Vernon Kay today as he shut down Ed Balls during a conversation about his Strictly star wife Tess Daly.

Vernon has been married to Tess since 2003, and the duo share two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

And, while Vernon hasn’t hesitated in making cheeky remarks about his life with Tess before, he couldn’t help but tell Ed to stop as he was relentlessly probed about the pair joining the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

Vernon Kay didn’t want to confirm or deny a Celebrity Traitors appearance with Tess (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay appears on Good Morning Britain

Tess’ husband appeared on Wednesday’ (February 12) episode of Good Morning Britain to promote his upcoming DJ tour.

However, talk soon turned to the celebrity edition of The Traitors, which will be hosted by Tess’ best pal Claudia Winkleman.

Ed’s co-host Susanna Reid asked whether Vernon and his wife have been approached to appear in the spin-off series.

Vernon responded: “Well, it keeps cropping up this Celebrity Traitors. We haven’t been approached, or have we?”

When the GMB host said: “You’ve got to be a good liar to be on Celebrity Traitors,” he teasingly replied: “We’re not doing it, or are we? So, we’ll see.”

Tess and Vernon are rumoured to be the first married couple to appear on The Traitors (Credit: Splash News)

‘Behave yourself!’

Ed then asked whether his wife’s a good liar, just in case she ends up being a Traitor on the show.

Vernon responded: “She always laughs when she tells a fib, whereas I’m terrible… I think it’d be an interesting psychological experience that, it’s an amazing show.”

The witty banter went on before Vernon told Ed: “Behave yourself!”

GMB viewers react

Viewers were quick to react to the hilarious telly moment on X.

Laughing at Vernon’s response, one said: “Vernon telling Ed Balls to ‘behave yourself’ has made my day.”

Another added: “I like Vernon – he’s so down to earth.” A third joined in with Ed’s probing, declaring: “I’d love to see Tess and Vernon on The Traitors – come on BBC, sign them up!”

Who’ll star on Celebrity Traitors? The Celebrity Traitors was confirmed by the BBC last year. And, while the line-up hasn’t been revealed, some casting secrets have been spilled. While Vernon Kay was tight-lipped about whether or not he and Tess Daly have signed up to appear, word on the street is that the pair will become the first married couple to appear. Celebrity Traitors – famous siblings to join the show? Siblings also seem to be on the BBC’s wishlist. Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie – best known for appearing on This Country together – are being eyed up, according to reports. Singer Paloma Faith is another celebrity thought to have signed up for The Traitors spin-off. A source alleged to The Mirror: “Paloma is great fun and has a great personality for TV. She will relish the opportunity whatever side she is on. She should be able to spot people bluffing a mile off . And she will be great at playing innocent if she is a Traitor.” Clare Balding Fan-favourite Clare Balding is another name in the Traitors frame. “She’s known to generations of TV viewers from fronting everything from racing and the Olympics through to Crufts and occasionally Countryfile,” a source told The Sun. They added: “And could anyone really believe that the Beeb’s dependable, sensible face of sport could be a treacherous liar?” Courteney Cox Meanwhile, another of host Claudia’s pals is a favourite with the bookies to sign up. Hollywood superstar Courteney Cox is good pals with Claudia. So it’s no surprise there are rumours swirling that she is taking part in the celebrity version of the show. A source told The Sun how signing Courteney up for the show would be a “real coup”. They then said: “The fact the producers have a star from Friends in their sights shows the kind of calibre of famous faces Celebrity Traitors is aiming for.” Celebrity Traitors latest – ‘foolhardy to speculate’ Despite the buzz surrounding the rumoured cast, a spokesperson for The Traitors stayed tight-lipped. They told us: “This is a game of lies so it would be foolhardy for Faithfuls to speculate before it begins.”

