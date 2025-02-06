Chesney Hawkes broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain while talking about tragically losing his best friend Victor Irvine.

The 53-year-old singer was a guest on the ITV show, during which he revealed that he’s using music to cope with personal loss.

Vic passed away in January after battling lung cancer for three years. The One And Only singer and Vic met during their school days.

Chesney lost his childhood friend to cancer (Credit: ITV)

Chesney Hawkes breaks down on Good Morning Britain

Singer Chesney, who was recently in the news for taking a foul-mouthed swipe at This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, appeared on Good Morning Britain today.

The singer became emotional during the Thursday (January 6) episode while talking about Vic.

He said, “my best friend literally just passed away,” as he struggled to hold back his tears. He couldn’t contain his emotions as the show played clips of him with his late friend.

“We had the funeral literally last week and so Vic, my lovely Vic,” said a devastated Chesney.

GMB host, Susanna Reid, offered her condolences saying: “Oh it’s so hard, I’m so sorry Chesney!”

He went on to reflect on the deep connection between his and Vic’s family as their children have created an “unbreakable bond” through their friendships.

Chesney also spoke about his newly released song about loss titled Loud, which has taken a new meaning following the passing of his dear friend.

He said: “I wrote this one some years ago with a young artist who lost his brother, but by weird coincidence, fortuitous, I don’t know how to look at it, but my best friend literally just passed away. We had the funeral literally last week. My lovely Vic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chesney Hawkes (@chesneyhawkesofficial)

Singer mourns best friend’s death

Last month (January 21), Chesney posted a throwback clip from one of his concerts featuring Vic while announcing his death.

He wrote: “You may have noticed I’ve been a little off the radar recently. Many of you will know that my best friend Vic has been ill recently. I know a lot of you have gotten to know and love him over the years. Well, I am heartbroken to say that Vic passed away on Thursday morning.”

“Well, I am heartbroken to say that Vic passed away on Thursday morning. He did so peacefully holding hands with his beautiful family. There are no words to describe the pain we all feel, but now is about coming together and supporting his wonderful family through this tragic time.”

Reminiscing their time together, he continued: “This video of him in Prague a couple of years ago is one of our most treasured memories. A day we were all so happy he lived to see and experience as one of life’s biggest Hammers. I will share more about this great man as time goes on, but for now, here he is in his element.”

Fans rushed to extend their support to Chesney. One wrote: “Sending you and his family so much love and strength. Bereavement affects us all in different ways and it’s okay. Be kind to yourself and remember him with affection.”

Another added: “My deepest condolences. Loss like this is never easy. In my prayers.”

A third one said: “So sorry for your loss, Chesney. Vic will be at peace and not suffering anymore. Sending love to you and Vic’s family and friends.”

Read more: Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid reveals she will be off-screen for two weeks over Christmas period amid shake-up

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.