Host of Good Morning Britain Susanna Reid has revealed that she will be taking a break from the show during the Christmas period.

The 54-year-old presenter, who has been a part of the Good Morning Britain family since 2014, announced during today’s show (November 11) that she won’t be seen for another two weeks.

Susanna will be taking a break from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid announces she will be off-screen for two weeks

The TV star made the announcement after she wrapped the show’s annual segment about their One Million Minutes campaign. The charity asks viewers to donate their time as opposed to their cash.

This year, the campaign will see them team up with organisations including Alzheimer’s Research UK, Winston’s Wish, Re-engage, Royal Voluntary Service, Home-Start UK, and The Chatty Cafe Scheme.

Susanna revealed that GMB will be having a “special programme on Christmas day,” before disclosing that it will be the last time she will grace our screens until Christmas Day.

“This is my last chance to say thank you to you before Christmas, because it’s my last programme before Christmas Day and we have got to 124 million minutes pledged,” she said.

Later in the episode, Susanna wished viewers another “happy Christmas” and that she will next see them on December 25th.

Susanna will be replaced by Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain presenters shake-up

On the other hand, Susanna’s co-host Richard Madeley informed viewers that he will be returning to the show on Thursday (December 12) while she takes time off. However, a spokesperson for ITV revealed to The Sun who will be stepping in for the mum of three during her mini break.

“It will be a mixture of Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins presenting over the Christmas period,” they said.

“Susanna Reid and Ed Balls will present on Christmas Day.”

Read more: Susanna Reid’s GMB co-star hits out as star shares ‘vile’ migrants comment

Will you miss Susanna? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.