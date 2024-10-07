Susanna Reid’s GMB co-star hits out as star shares ‘vile’ migrants comment

GMB host Susanna Reid was on the receiving end of some backlash today after she clashed with Labour Defence Secretary John Healey over the winter fuel allowance.

Susanna hosted Monday’s (October 7) show alongside Ed Balls. The pair interviewed John to discuss the decision to cut the winter fuel payments. Before Susanna’s heated debate, she cut to a previous clip of John on GMB and what he once said to Ed.

Susanna got into a heated debate with John this morning (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Susanna Reid in heated debate with John Healey

“The only people so far who have been asked to pay the price by the Labour government, to lose money, is pensioners on £12,000 per year. I mean, where is the fairness in that?” Ed asked in the clip.

In response, John said: “Across the board, whether it is transport, health or in our schools and in particular the health service, which many pensioners depend on, if we’re going to re-build the strength of our public services for the long term, it is the people who work in this are the most important.”

After the clip played, Susanna immediately chimed in, expressing: “Which sounded very much like you’re putting working people’s interests above those who have worked all of their lives, and are now getting hundreds of pounds taken away from them.”

“I am proud to be part of a government that recognises the central role our public service workers play if we want to re-build public services for the long term,” John replied, swerving the question.

‘You are making pensioners pay!’

However, Susanna wasn’t having any of it and butted in, saying: “I am talking about pensioners.”

Ignoring the remark, John continued: “I am proud to be a Defence Secretary. The first that can say everyone of those people serving in uniform now will at least earn the National Living Wage.”

Refusing to let it go, Susanna said: “I am talking about pensioners,” leaving a deafening silence between the pair.

“Indeed you are,” John replied. “The announcement of the winter fuel allowance as an indication back in July, of the measure of the black hole that we face. The steps that will have to be taken later in this month at the budget.”

Still not satisfied with his answers, Susanna stated that John was “making pensioners pay”.

John insisted: “This is part of the budget.” He continued: “This is both part of fixing the foundation for our economy, and long term for our public services, and people in the end will judge the government on what we do. They will do so over the next two to three four years not just the next two to three months.”

Susanna was met with backlash following the debate (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: Susanna Reid faces backlash

Following the debate, Susanna read out a number of messages from viewers laying into the government’s decision to cut the winter fuel allowance. However, one stuck out with those watching at home. It said: “This government’s disgusting. They think more of migrants than our own pensioners. They want us to pass away and then we won’t be any trouble.”

The presenter was met with backlash after reading out the message. And it came from inside the studio and from those watching at home.

Journalist Kevin Maguire hit out, telling Susanna in response to the message: “No, that’s not the case, and don’t be vile like that,” addressing the viewer. Kevin added that perhaps the viewer was speaking about illegal immigrants and explained that “migrants work” and “pay into the system”.

Susanna then added: “The trouble is, when you take something away from a group who feel undervalued, what always happens is attention from those people turns to people who do still seem to be getting money.”

“Why are you asking the Defence Secretary about winter fuel payments?” asked one baffled viewer. “They are STILL going on about this?” another complained. Meanwhile, a third commented: “Ban GMB!”

“Susanna Reid endorsing the scapegoating of migrants. What a sad vile excuse of a journalist,” another viewer remarked.

Not everyone felt the same, though, with many backing Ed and Susanna. “This Labour government is a disgrace,” said one. Another added that it was “a shame” the minister “didn’t listen” and answer Susanna’s questions properly.

Read more: Susanna Reid forced to pull out of Good Morning Britain at last minute amid son’s illness

So what did you think of the row? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.