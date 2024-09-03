Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has been forced to miss today’s edition of the show (Tuesday, September 3) due to a family ordeal.

The 53-year-old’s absence was explained during this morning’s show.

Susanna Reid absent from Good Morning Britain today

Yesterday (Monday, September 2) saw Susanna return to GMB following the summer break.

However, the TV star was nowhere to be seen today when the show began airing at 6am.

Instead, Ranvir Singh was hosting alongside Ed Balls. The 47-year-old was quick to explain why she was co-hosting the show, and not Susanna.

“A very good morning to you and of course you will be wondering where Susanna is this morning,” she said.

“Well one of her boys has been taken unwell overnight and so she needs to stay with him but we are here for you this morning.”

That didn’t stop some snide comments from viewers though.

“Susanna having a day off already? #gmb,” one fan wrote, clearly not paying attention to Ranvir’s explanation.

Susanna Reid fights back tears on Good Morning Britain return

Yesterday was Susanna’s first day back – and the star had a very emotional interview during the show.

Pooja Kanda appeared on the show yesterday morning. Her 16-year-old son, Ronan, was fatally stabbed with a Ninja sword back in 2022.

Pooja was on the show to discuss the campaign for Ninja swords to be included under the government’s new zombie and machete surrender scheme.

During the interview, GMB producers brought out a range of knives, which were placed on display in glass boxes.

Growing emotional, Pooja explained how Ronan’s murder has “destroyed” her family.

“You [the killers] haven’t taken the lives of the individual, you have taken other lives with you. It has totally destroyed us. Absolutely destroyed us. But I will carry on campaigning because I believe that if someone had done that for me, my son would be here for me,” she said.

Fighting back tears herself, Susanna said: “That was so powerful, thank you so much. All credit to you and all power to you. I find it absolutely astounding.”

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.