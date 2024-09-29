Vernon Kay previously made a rather cheeky comment about “erectile dysfunction” following a question about his love life with Tess Daly.

Telly favourite Vernon – who is back on screens today (September 29) with M&S Dress The Nation – and Tess have been together for over two decades. They now share daughters Phoebe and Amber together.

So it’s no surprise that the pair are often hit with questions about their romance – and how they keep it going. But one instance earlier this year saw Vernon have a rather candid response.

Vernon Kay makes cheeky quip about Tess Daly love life

Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, Vernon was quizzed on whether he and Tess keep their romance alive – and if he’s ever felt the need for Viagra.

He responded: “Have I ever taken Viagra? No! That’s the last pill I need to be taking! But it is a thing — erectile dysfunction affects half of men over 40. But not this one.”

Vernon then went on to share how he thinks “communication can can be more intimate” than the sex side of things.

Vernon Kay talks romance with Tess Daly

He explained: “Physical is physical but when you’re chatting and being open and honest, and you’re intimate in that way, that’s a bigger connection, isn’t it?

“Intimacy is not just being in bed and making love. Intimacy stretches to all aspects of life. The best thing you can do is just talk to each other — put the kettle on and chat.”

Vernon on ‘secret’ to marriage to Tess

In 2022, Vernon opened up about his life with Strictly host Tess. And he revealed that there’s a very simple reason that they have managed to remain happily together for such a long period of time: communication.

“There’s no secret. No kind of golden highway. The key is – and I know this sounds really lame – keep talking,” he told The Mirror. Vernon added: “Communication is the key to everything.”

The star, who has presented This Morning, also went on to joke that Tess is the one that wears the trousers in the relationship. He said: “Tess is the boss. I say jokingly. We all know our role in the family. It just works perfectly.”

M&S Dress The Nation airs on Sunday (September 29) at 1:15pm on ITV1.

