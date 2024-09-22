Vernon Kay was previously forced to address the backlash over a comment he made about his wife Tess Daly.

Vernon – who is hosting M&S Dress The Nation today (September 22) – first met Tess back in the 2000s on the set of T4. The pair tied the knot in 2003 and now share daughters Phoebe and Amber together.

However, earlier this month, Vernon appeared to ruffle a few feathers after sharing a stressful home life ordeal with Tess.

The presenter let slip the message Tess sent him on air (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay receives message from Tess Daly live on radio

Last week, Vernon was back hosting his Radio 2 show. While on air, he received a message from Tess. She told him that their washing machine door had fallen off in her hand.

Vernon went on to share that he already knew about the issue. He urged Tess to lean on the door when it goes into a spin cycle to avoid any further drama.

Vernon then started to laugh at the idea of her doing that. He quipped: “Strictly Come Dancing launch show at the weekend… everyone looking glamorous: ‘Oh that’s Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly. Who when her washing machine goes into a spin cycle she has to sit against it so that her door doesn’t fall off.'”

Vernon responded to concern from the listeners (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay responds to backlash

Following his confession, Vernon revealed that messages from listeners had been coming in “as quick as a whip”. And they were all about him seemingly not doing his own washing while at home.

Hitting back, Vernon said: “People have messaged in. Don’t you worry I do my laundry. Don’t you worry about it.

“I’m quite specific how I do my laundry, I kind of pre-wash, especially with the kit we were wearing over the weekend at Preston, that went in straight away, eurgh, stinky!”

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly to appear on The Traitors Celeb series?

In other Tess and Vernon news, it was reported this month that the pair are wanted for the celebrity version of the BBC’s popular game show, The Traitors.

This star-studded version of the show has reportedly begun production. It’s claimed that showrunners are introducing an interesting dynamic by casting duos with pre-existing relationships.

This will be reminiscent of how Diane and Ross, a mother-son duo, participated in the last regular season.

According to an insider quoted by The Sun: “Although the famous couple won’t have any secrecy around the fact they are linked, it will still create huge amounts of suspicion and paranoia and really test allegiances.”

Watch Vernon on M&S Dress The Nation at 1.40pm on Sunday (September 22) on ITV1.

Read more: Inside Tess and Claudia’s troubled return to Strictly – from ‘panic talks’ to fears over future of show

