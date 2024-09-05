Tess Daly and Claudia Winkeman will soon grace our screens again to host the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

But their return has come with some troubles, reportedly.

From “panic talks” to a secret ‘pact’, here’s everything that’s apparently happened between Tess and Claudia and the BBC show.

Tess and Claudia on Strictly

With Strictly facing its fair share of controversy this year, Tess and Claudia were said to have had “panic talks”.

Two of the show’s pro dancers – Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima – have exited this year following allegations of misconduct. An investigation is looking into behind the scenes at the show.

Tess and Claudia have been having panic talks and are terrified about what’s going to happen next.

In July, a source claimed to OK! that Tess and Claudia were “terrified about what’s going to happen next”.

The insider alleged: “Tess and Claudia have been having panic talks and are terrified about what’s going to happen next and are worried that they may be dragged into it. They love Strictly because it’s such a family-friendly show and that is being ruined and they don’t want their reputation ruined as well.”

Strictly ‘pact’

Meanwhile, the source claimed that the pair have “made a pact” regarding their futures on the show.

They added: “Tess and Claudia have made a pact that if one of them leaves, then the other will go as well. Neither wants to do the show without the other and they know they are going to be leaning on each other a lot once this series starts as there will be so much scrutiny.”

Elsewhere, in July, a source claimed that Tess was “terrified” about her future on the show as host.

Tess on Strictly future

A source reportedly told Bella: “Tess has been getting very stressed about the future of the show, and she worries that this series could be the last because of all this controversy. This Graziano drama is the last thing they needed following on from Giovanni, and she’s not sure how much more Strictly can take.

“This is a show Tess has worked on for 20 years – it means so much to her, she hates that it’s being destroyed. Obviously, she doesn’t see what goes on during rehearsals, but she’s always got on well with the professional dancers.

“She feels quite protective of them, but she knows the bosses must protect the contestants.”

The pair seem ecstatic to be back on the programme, however. This week, Tess shared a string of pictures of her and Claudia on set.

She wrote: “We’re back… #Strictly24.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that the hosts could address the scandal surrounding the show during the first live episode.

Strictly will return with its launch show on September 14 from 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

