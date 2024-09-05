Anton Du Beke hits back at suggestion Strictly 2024 will be ‘different’ after misconduct scandal following fan boycott

Anton Du Beke has shut down suggestions that Strictly 2024 will feel “different” following its misconduct scandal.

Strictly has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons ahead of its 20th anniversary, with two dancers being sacked.

Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima have both left the show after allegations were made against them by former contestants.

The BBC launched an investigation into the show ahead of its return next week. Some viewers even threatened to not watch this year’s series following Giovanni’s exit and due to the allegations surrounding the programme.

Anton insisted Strictly won’t feel “different” this year (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke hits back at Strictly 2024 doubts

But judge Anton, 58, insists the bad publicity won’t take away the shine from the new series.

He appeared on Thursday’s Loose Women to be interviewed by Kaye Adams and Frankie Bridge – who have both competed on the show – and Grace Keeling, better known as GK Barry, and Nadia Sawalha.

No, it will feel magnificent, it won’t feel different at all.

Kaye, who competed in 2022, asked: “We can’t ignore the fact that [Strictly]’s had its troubles this year.

“Is it going to feel different?”

Graziano won’t return to Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Anton defiantly responded: “No, it will feel magnificent, it won’t feel different at all.”

“It will be brilliant, we’ve got a whole new cast and both of you know what it’s like,” he said to Kaye and Frankie.

He then addressed Grace and Nadia: “You should do it, you guys. It’s fantastic.”

Anton continued: “First of all you get asked, and you go, ‘This is fabulous, I can’t tell anyone, I’ve got to tell everyone.’

“You’re in the studio and suddenly you meet your partner for the first time. And you go, ‘Oh I’m so glad I got you’, randomly, I don’t know why, they’re all brilliant.

Anton will return to Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly latest

“You don’t see anything else, it’s just focusing on the first show, hour after hour, the nerves build up, but it’s so exciting and the whole thing is like a tsunami.

“It’s like a juggernaut that rolls forward and you’ve just got to go with it and you run as fast as you can.

“You come out on the first show and away you go, you dance and then you hope you win.”

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 14 September at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

