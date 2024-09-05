After a challenging period, former Strictly pro and dancer Giovanni Pernice took to Instagram with an “exciting” update for his followers.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star found himself embroiled in controversy earlier this year when he exited the BBC’s Saturday night line-up.

The fallout began when Amanda Abbington – Giovanni’s 2023 dance partner on the show – lodged formal complaints.

Amanda accused the dancer of “bullying” and “abusive” behavior during rehearsals.

Soon after, others – including Laura Whitmore – echoed similar sentiments claiming to have experienced “inappropriate” behaviour on the show. She danced with Giovanni in 2016.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Giovanni has maintained his innocence and continued to deny all allegations.

Better days to come and exciting news to share with you very soon.

Meanwhile, the star seems to be focusing on future endeavours away from the Strictly ballroom.

This outlook was evident in his recent social media post. Giovanni took to Instagram earlier today to commemorate his 34th birthday.

Alongside a snap showing the dancer beaming by the backdrop of a bright blue sea, Giovanni expressed his gratitude for the support of his followers.

“30+4 today!!” He wrote. “Thank you so much to all of you for the messages… I do appreciate your love and your endless support! Better days to come and exciting news to share with you very soon… love you all Gio.”

Many fans took to the comments to send some love to the former Strictly pro.

“Gutted you won’t be on this series of Strictly, you will be missed,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed: “Will miss you on Strictly.”

“Happy birthday Giovanni. Have a fantastic day. I will always support you,” a third fan echoed their support for the dancer.

“Happy birthday fabulous Gio, look forward to hearing your news,” another cheered.

Meanwhile, the “exciting” announcement may be coming sooner than later. According to the bookies at William Hill, Giovanni has been tipped to head to the jungle for this year’s season of I’m A Celebrity.

“Giovanni Pernice is now 2/1 to appear on I’m A Celeb this year after his publicised fall out with Strictly,” William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelp announced.

