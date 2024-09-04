With the shimmering world of Strictly Come Dancing behind him, Giovanni Pernice may be swapping his dance shoes for hiking boots.

The professional dancer competed on Strictly from 2015 to 2023. However, he departed the upcoming season following allegations of bullying from his 2023 dance partner – actress Amanda Abbington.

He has denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. An investigation into behind the scenes at the show is currently taking place.

Giovanni Pernice has been tipped to appear in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice tipped for I’m A Celebrity

Betting site William Hill listed the ex-Strictly star at 2/1 odds for joining the cast of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

This prediction comes days before the 2024 series of the hit dancing show makes its debut.

The rumour mill has been churning ever since Giovanni’s departure from Strictly. Despite his controversial exit, many fans are eager to see what the Italian star will do next.

Now, it seems the possibility of Giovanni confronting the perils of the Australian jungle is more likely than ever. If the prediction is true, it will make him the second former Strictly pro to venture into the wilderness.

Former Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse has also been rumoured to appear on this season’s I’m A Celebrity.

But Giovanni is not the only celebrity tipped for a trip into the wilderness.

Giovanni Pernice is now 2/1 to appear on I’m A Celeb this year.

Coronation Street‘s Alan Halsall leads the pack with odds of 1/3. He is closely followed by darts legend Phil Taylor at 4/11.

Actress Helen Worth, best known for her long-running role as Gail Platt on Coronation Street, has odds of 9/2.

Alongside actors and athletes, political figures are also considered contenders for the jungle.

Former Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have also been given odds of 12/1 and 20/1 to battle it out for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Giovanni was fired from the upcoming series of Strictly after being accused of bullying by his former dance partner. (Credit: Cover Images)

I’m A Celebrity 2024

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelp addressed Giovanni’s odds. “Giovanni Pernice is now 2/1 to appear on I’m A Celeb this year after his publicised fall out with Strictly,” Lee said.

“Celebrity names like Alan Halsall, Phil Taylor, Coleen Rooney (7/4), and Peter Crouch (4/1) are all well fancied to appear on the popular ITV show.

“Given the inclusion of political figures such as Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage in recent years, we’re seeing a trend where ex-politicians are considered a big draw for the show,” Lee continued.

With speculation surrounding his upcoming ventures, Giovanni has quickly become one of the most talked-about personalities in the reality TV sphere.

The dancer has been at the center of one of the biggest scandals to rock the BBC.

Giovanni shared a statement earlier this year to deny the allegations against him.

“I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name,” Giovanni wrote on Instagram.

“No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

