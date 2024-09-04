Oti Mabuse quit Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, and now she could be competing against the show in the ratings.

Reports suggest that Oti has signed up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Oti could be doing I’m A Celebrity, reports suggest (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

Strictly star Oti Mabuse set for I’m A Celebrity

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Oti is a brilliant name for I’m A Celebrity, she’s hugely popular and well liked by the ITV audience so bosses are over the moon she could be a campmate this year.

“She’s very much seen as being part of the ITV family of stars and is always guaranteed to be great fun.”

An ITV spokesperson told ED!: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are just speculation.”

Ant and Dec will return as hosts of I’m A Celebrity later this year (Credit: ITV)

Since leaving Strictly, Oti has become a fixture on ITV – judging Dancing On Ice and hosting Romeo & Duet and the Oti Mabuse Breakfast Show.

Reports about Oti signing for I’m A Celeb surfaced just months after she endured a health battle during childbirth.

The 34-year-old gave birth to her daughter in autumn 2023, six weeks early and developed sepsis.

Doctors placed her daughter – whose name she has not revealed publicly – in an incubator, where the baby spent six weeks in critical condition with jaundice.

Speaking earlier this year, Oti said on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast: “We didn’t hold her for about a week because she was still in an incubator with the wires, and with jaundice so she was under blue light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

“And she had infections because it turned out that I had sepsis. What happened was the bacteria around the womb which protects your body, when it breaks it attacks the baby.

“So she had infections that they didn’t have time to diagnose, so they had to give her antibiotics and see if she was okay.

“The NHS, the doctors, the midwives, they were amazing… I was taken down in a wheelchair and I couldn’t get up and hold my baby. That was traumatising and emotionally very, very exhausting.”

Thankfully, Oti’s little girl was okay and she’ll turn one later this year.

Other names linked to this year’s I’m A Celebrity are Coronation Street‘s Alan Halsall and TikTok sensation GK Barry.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

Read more: Oti Mabuse and husband left ‘heartbroken’ over Southport attack: ‘We are so sorry’

Would you like to see Oti in the jungle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.