Tess Daly and Vernon Kay ‘wanted by The Traitors bosses’ for celebrity version: ‘Would be compulsive viewing’

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are reportedly wanted for the celebrity version of the BBC’s popular game show, The Traitors.

This star-studded version of the show has reportedly begun production.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay ‘sign up’ for The Traitors

It’s claimed that showrunners are introducing an interesting dynamic by casting duos with pre-existing relationships. This will be reminiscent of how Diane and Ross, a mother-son duo, participated in the last regular season.

According to an insider quoted by The Sun: “Although the famous couple won’t have any secrecy around the fact they are linked, it will still create huge amounts of suspicion and paranoia and really test allegiances.”

The source elaborated on the potential dynamics this could introduce.

They claimed: “Will family ties prevent them from stabbing their relative or partner in the back? Would it warp the normal dynamic between the Traitors when it comes time to ‘murder’ their loved ones?”

This will add an extra layer of complexity and strategy to the game. Unlike the regular version, participants will be aware of the relationships but unsure how they will influence the game.

Tess’s reported participation is poised to generate “compulsory viewing” since she shares a close personal and professional relationship with The Traitors host, Claudia Winkelman. The duo co-present Strictly Come Dancing.

Celebrity version of The Traitors

The celebrity edition is also rumoured to include other familial pairings. Harry Redknapp and his son Jamie Redknapp are another celeb pairing tipped to appear.

Reflecting on the popularity of the show, Diane – from the original duo twist – opened up about her unexpected rise in fame since participating in the show.

She told Good Morning Britain: “Certainly when I signed up for it, I did not expect the popularity, the way my life has changed. I was just having fun with it. It’s great fun.”

It’s only been a few weeks since the celebrity version of The Traitors was announced.

At the time, the BBC confirmed that the season would broadcast in nine parts.

“We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game,” Executive Producer Mike Cotton exclaimed.

“Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV.”

