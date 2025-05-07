The One Show viewers slam host over ‘unfortunate’ appearance as they plead ‘cover up’

The One Show was fronted by Alex Jones and Clara Amfo on Tuesday (May 6) evening – but one of the ladies came in for cruel criticism over what she was wearing.

Offended viewers found themselves taking to social media to have a pop a Clara‘s appearance from the opening moments of the programme.

But while some of those watching at home felt it was ‘too early’ for the dress Clara had on, another fan highlighted how she wasn’t the only person on the show to have a look outraged onlookers took exception to.

Clara Amfo came under fire for what she was wearing (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The One Show guest Romesh also faced scrutiny

Clara and Alex were joined by Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, Doctor Who star Millie Gibson, as well as comics Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis, on the sofa for the second show of the week.

Natalie and Millie both looked immaculate for their early evening BBC showings. But some of those watching at home were a little taken aback by what Romesh has done with his hair.

“Wtf has Romesh done to himself?” one narked X user asked, receiving the reply: “Got a new hairstyle.”

A huge thanks to tonight’s guests, Natalie Portman, Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Davis & Millie Gibson! ✨ Catch up on @BBCiPlayer https://t.co/7YFJB56QKt pic.twitter.com/3tXNGv1JYU — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 6, 2025

Meanwhile, someone else posted: “Love Tom and Romesh.” But another viewer considered: “Not sure about Romesh’s new hair style though.”

Despite the reception for Romesh’s curly locks, it was only lukewarm when compared to the strength feeling Clara’s dress came in for.

The One Show ladies looked gorgeous on the green sofa last night (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Clara’s dress faces criticism

Several of those passing comment on Clara’s appearance did not seem to approve of how she was dressed. She wore a gorgeous black dress with thigh-high slits that accentuated her toned legs.

“OMG cover your legs up!” one exclaimed histrionically, reacting to an image on X of the hosts in the studio.

Not a suitable dress for before the watershed!

“Sorry not a suitable dress for before the watershed! It’s not a fashion show!” spluttered another.

Someone else replied to that comment by claiming: “Terrible disgusting dress.”

And a fourth viewer tutted: “#TheOneShow unfortunate choice of dress Clara.”

They were joined by four guests on the sofa (Credit: Instagram)

However, one infuriated X user took Clara’s detractors to task. They pointed out all four women on screen during the programme wore dresses above the knee.

“In fact I said it before the guests came on,” one of the negative commenters insisted as they attempted to defend themselves.

Alex Jones also showed off her legs in a red dress with a slit. However, she didn’t face a single critical comment about her appearance.

The One Show airs on BBC One on weeknights from 7pm.

