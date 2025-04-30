The appearance of Glow Up star Leomie Anderson on The One Show last night (Tuesday April 29) was met with furious reactions online.

Leomie, 32, sat on the BBC One series sofa alongside actors David Tennant and Matthew Rhys – but some of those watching at home appeared distracted by what she was wearing.

The model and presenter was bizarrely accused of ‘letting women down’ with her attire, even though she looked gorgeous and social media users slamming her seemingly couldn’t decide whether she was underdressed or overdressed.

Viewers had issues with Leomie Anderson and her appearance on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Glow Up host Leomie Anderson on The One Show

Leomie was on the box to preview the upcoming series of the make-up artist talent search. But some detractors pondered whether she’d managed to get herself fully ready for her chat with The One Show co-hosts Alex Jones and Angellica Bell.

“Put some clothes on!” one Facebook user demanded on a post showing Leomie posing in her dressing room beforehand.

Another user upbraided whomever they believed to have taken the snap showing the South London model with her pins out: “Could you not wait until she’d finished dressing!”

Poor girl is going to catch her death of cold!

Meanwhile a third cracked the joke: “Poor girl is going to catch her death of cold!” To which someone else replied: “Cold is caused by a virus. You’re welcome.”

Dressed to impress? (Credit: Instagram)

‘Let women down’

However, those weren’t the only negative reactions to Leomie and her look.

Another Facebook user spluttered: “Women want to be taken seriously and respected and not to be taken as sex symbols. She has let women down going on early evening TV looking like that. God knows what she would [wear] for a night out.”

But one person who defended Leomie countered: “Would you prefer she wore a twin set and pearls?”

However, someone else reckoned this might be what Leomie might wear on a night out – and that this was relevant.

“This girl is so overdressed, even I’m struggling to concentrate what she’s saying,” they remarked. “Seriously, not appropriate at all. BBC The One Show isn’t a nightclub.”

Leomie sitting alongside fellow guests David Tennant and Matthew Rhys (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Leomie looks amazing’

But not everyone was down on how Leomie was turned out.

“She looks amazing,” one such person commented. They went on: “She has shorts and a T-shirt on. It’s sunny and hot, what’s wrong with what she has on? Plus she has an amazing figure. You go girl.”

Another viewer concurred: “Absolutely stunning lady and erudite too.”

Read more: The One Show viewers mock Roman Kemp’s ‘1970s’ appearance

The One Show airs on BBC One on weeknights from 7pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.