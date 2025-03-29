The One Show host JB Gill was left disappointed after American A-lister Usher was a no-show on Friday night.

The Burn hitmaker, who is currently on tour in the UK, was scheduled to appear on the green sofa last night after Alex Jones and JB’s announcement on Thursday’s show.

“We’ll be back tomorrow when we’ll be joined by Beyond Paradise stars Kris Marshall and Zahra Ahmadi,” JB told viewers. Alex added: “And someone JB is super excited about, the real-life Usher is going to be here.”

JB was ‘disappointed’ with Usher’s cancellation (Credit: BBC)

The One Show host JB Gill ‘devastated’ following announcement

However, things didn’t go as planned.

During Friday’s show, Alex made the sad announcement that the superstar performer was no longer going to appear on the show.

“Now, we said last night that Usher was gonna be here,” Alex said, adding: “JB is devastated because, unfortunately, he couldn’t make it.”

The JLS star appeared visibly gutted by the news and was comforted by Alex as he put his head down.

Alex, however, admitted it would have been a “tough job” also having Usher on the show, insisting they had “such a full sofa” anyway.

On the plus side, the show still wasn’t short of musical guests. British singer Olivia Dean performed It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be, taken from the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy soundtrack.

Fans reacted to Usher’s no-show (Credit: Cover Images)

‘ Have I missed U sher?’

While watching the show, many of Usher’s fans appeared to have missed Alex’s announcement, questioning where the 46-year-old singer was.

“Where the [bleep]s usher!!!!” one user passionately wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Have I missed Usher?” another person asked.

“Did I imagine it, or was he meant to be One Show tonight?” a third remarked.

Following a post promoting his show at The O2 Arena tonight, one fan responded: “U couldn’t even make it to the one show.”

