Viewers at home watching The One Show last night felt sorry for the Riverdance performer who fell live on air.

Friday night’s episode (March 12), hosted by Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne, featured guests Mark Bonnar, and Casualty stars Olly Rix and Robert Bathurst. To round off the show, they were also welcomed by a special performance from Riverdance.

While many were impressed by their talent, eagle-eyed viewers noticed one of the dancers suffered an unfortunate fall.

The One Show Riverdance performance

Before welcoming the performers to the stage, Lauren thanked Mark, Olly, and Robert for being “wonderful guests”.

Clara continued: “To get you in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day is the one-and-only 30 years later and still going strong, it’s Riverdance.”

A couple of minutes into the performance, and one of the talented blonde dancers unfortunately slipped and fell to the floor.

The camera panned to her as she fell live on air. However, like a pro, she immediately got up, smiled, and continued performing until the end.

Despite the unfortunate mishap, they received a round of applause for their entertaining performance.

‘Fair play to her’

Viewers at home certainly noticed the fall and reacted online.

“Shout out to the girl who slipped during Riverdance and got back up and carried on!! Fair play to her #TheOneShow #Riverdance,” one user wrote on X.

“Oops, one of the dancers slipped and fell on her backside,” another person said.

“Oh dear one of the girls just took a slip whilst performing on #TheOneShow to be fair the stage looked awfully unstable! #Riverdance,” a third remarked.

“Was she meant to go to the ground there?” a fourth asked.

“Poor lass but what a professional – smiling all the way,” a fifth said.

