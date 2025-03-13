BBC’s The One Show was targeted with complaints after JLS star JB Gill joined Alex Jones as host last night.

During Wednesday night’s (March 12) show, JB co-presented alongside regular presenter Alex. Guests on the show included naturalist Steve Backshall and TV chef Si King.

JLS star JB Gill joined Alex Jones on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

JB Gill on The One Show

Outside of performing with his JLS bandmates – Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Oritsé Williams – JB, 38, has carved out a successful career in television.

Since 2015, the Beat Again hitmaker has fronted the CBeebies children’s show Down on the Farm. He also is a presenter on BBC’s Songs of Praise and recently competed on Strictly, where he finished as runner-up.

Despite his presenting skills, viewers at home weren’t impressed to see the chart-topping star on the couch alongside Alex, 47, last night.

‘Shameful BBC’

“WHY, is an ex-boy band singer presenting this show? It seems that ANYONE gets on this BBC public funded programme, WE over 75s are paying (even though some of us are being prosecuted by the BBC Capita agents and bailiffs on their doorsteps). Shameful BBC,” one user wrote on X.

“So JB Gill from JLS is now co-hosting on #TheOneShow… I guess it was only a matter of time!” another person shared.

“JB, I like him but he seems to be on everything now lol,” a third remarked.

“So JB Gill who was in JLS is now a reporter on #TheOneShow, he must have fallen on hard times,” a fourth said.

JB’s appearance was left with a mixed reaction (Credit: BBC)

‘More please’

It wasn’t all bad, however, as many fans were glad to see JB on their screens again.

“Actually a watchable pair of presenters for a change,” one person insisted. “Loving JB presenting, such a natural. More please,” another fan shared.

“JB Gill was great tonight; he’s a keeper,” a third said. “You did great JB,” another said.

Following his time on the show, JB expressed on X that he had a “blast”.

“Had a blast hosting the @BBCTheOneShow tonight! Hope you enjoyed it as much as I did and thanks for looking after me @MissAlexjones,” he wrote.

