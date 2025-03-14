Robert De Niro’s behaviour on The One Show left viewers divided last night (Thursday, March 13).

The legendary actor was on the show to talk about his new movie, but he didn’t look too thrilled to be there…

Robert was on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Robert De Niro on The One Show

Last night’s edition of The One Show featured a star-studded sofa.

Not only were Adolescence stars Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper on, but Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro was there too, joined by his movie co-star Debra Messing.

The actor, 81, was on the show to discuss their new film, The Alto Knights, which will see him play two roles.

The star said that he was interested in doing the movie as playing two characters in the same film wasn’t something he’d “ever done before”.

Towards the end of the show, Robert also gave young actor Owen some advice.

Robert’s chat with Owen was branded ‘awkward’ (Credit: BBC)

Robert De Niro offers young actor advice

After host Alex Jones asked Robert if he had any advice for Owen, he said: “Well, I think he’s off to a good start, that’s the main thing. And just to keep at it and…um…I mean he’s there,” he continued.

Stay at home if you dislike interviews that much.

“Now, it’s…common sense, what to do, what not to do, try to stay out of trouble, all of that stuff,” he then added.

“You’ll do well. You’ll do well,” he then said, smiling at Owen.

“Thank you,” the 15-year-old Netflix star politely replied.

Robert’s behaviour came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam Robert De Niro on The One Show

However, some viewers took umbrage with Robert’s behaviour on the show. Some accused the star of acting like he didn’t want to be there. They were also left cringing with his advice to Owen.

“Could Robert De Niro look any less interested?” one viewer tweeted.

“I see Bob De Niro is the same miserable [bleep] he’s always been,” another said.

“When you have a sofa full of guests, De Niro is always the least entertaining, you don’t need the money/exposure mate, stay at home if you dislike interviews that much,” a third wrote.

“God that was awkward,” another commented.

“Had to pause Robert De Niro giving career advice so I can fast forward it, awkward as [bleep],” a fifth viewer said.

“Bobby seem engaged………..Not!!” another viewer wrote.

“I hope he’s happier than the miserable old sod….,” another viewer said of Owen.

The One Show airs on weeknights from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

