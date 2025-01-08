The wife of JLS star JB Gill, Chloe, admitted she found herself in “tears” after a “personally challenging” year.

The dancer teacher, who married JB in 2014, shares two children, son Ace Jeremiah and daughter Chiara Gill, with the singer. Last year, JB competed on Strictly and made it to the finals. Each week, viewers watched Chloe turn up to the studios to support her husband.

JB shares two children with wife Chloe (Credit: Splashnews.com)

JB Gill wife Chloe details ‘challenging’ year

In an Instagram post shared this week, Chloe posted a wholesome selfie of herself with her two children and JB smiling.

In her lengthy caption, she explained that she had been “hiding away with my babies for the last 11 days”. While she knew it was a needed break, she “didn’t realise just how much” she needed some time out.

I had multiple tests and situations that brought me close to breaking point.

Chloe continued: “Last year was possibly one of the most personally challenging for me. Keeping everything going, being everywhere, supporting everyone, living up to everybody’s expectations and trying to keep those around me happy in the midst of this fast-paced life we live was exhausting and overwhelming. It got to the point where people began saying that I was physically there but mentally absent! I was en route to burning out so this break was well and truly needed!!”

While learning a lot about herself, Chloe said she has “a grit and determination” that will “not allow me to break”.

She added: “I had multiple tests and situations that brought me close to breaking point but each time I realised that it was nothing a good cry and pulling up those big girl pants couldn’t sort out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHLOE GILL (@mrschloegill)

‘I’m really going to try and be kinder to myself’

In 2025, Chloe admitted that she aims to be “kinder” to herself, her body, mind and soul.

“I’ve neglected this since having children as they completely consume my life but I know that once I take a little time for myself, everyone around me will be able to benefit from a better version of me. My aim is that as I come to the end of 2025 I’ll feel less burnt out and overwhelmed.”

Now that a new year has arrived, Chloe is ready for “an amazing” time.

JB shared his support to Chloe (Credit: Splashnews.com)

JB supports Chloe ‘through thick and thin’

Following the honest caption, JB responded to his wife’s post, writing: “Always my favourite time of the year and well deserved @mrschloegill Thank you for all you do for our family through thick and thin. We love you always.”

Chloe’s followers also shared their support. It Takes Two host Fleur East remarked: “Beautiful photo.”

“So fresh and healthy! Hope you’ve had the best time. 2025 ready! xx” another person wrote.

“You got this! You’re incredible and shine so bright,” a third user said.

