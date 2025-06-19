Martin Kemp revealed a shocking truth about his marriage to wife Shirlie during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today.

Spandau Ballet star Martin, 63, and Wham! dancer Shirlie Kemp got wed in 1988. The couple share two children together, including radio DJ Roman Kemp, who has appeared on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa with this dad. Their elder daughter, Harley Moon, has recently been working with Martin, too.

But even though his family unit couldn’t appear any tighter, it sounds as if Martin may not have taken a very close look at what he was signing up for when he and Shirlie tied the knot.

Martin Kemp and wife Shirlie Kemp had their marriage in 1988… or did they? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Martin Kemp on his marriage

Speaking on Thursday’s (June 19) GMB, Martin seemed to ponder whether his marriage might actually be legally binding.

And although it may be that he may not be familiar with all the paperwork that comes with getting married, former EastEnders star Martin Kemp certainly has happy memories of his and his bride’s luxurious wedding ceremony.

He recalled: “Shirlie and I, we got married in St Lucia on a cliff top overlooking the Caribbean. It was beautiful.

“But there was one lady there. The ceremony was about as quick as: ‘Martin, do you love Shirlie?’ – ‘Yes’. ‘Shirlie, do you love Martin?’ – ‘Yes.’ ‘You’re married!'”

Amid all the excitement, Martin apparently remains unsure whether they fulfilled all the necessary nuptials admin.

Who needs a piece of paper when you love each other?

He went on: “I don’t think we’ve ever got the actual paper to say that we’re married. But listen, who needs a piece of paper when you love each other?”

‘I doubt very much if we are married’

Even though Martin could’ve answered his own question with the word ‘lawyers’, it isn’t the first time he’s shared an eyebrow-raising anecdote about his marriage.

Indeed, earlier this month, he admitted to ‘doubts’ during a radio chat as he recalled Shirlie’s arrival on their big day.

Martin told BBC Radio 2’s Vernon Kay: “I’m waiting for Shirlie, and Shirlie turns up in this old pickup truck coming up the hill. And she climbs out in this tiny white mini dress, with big high heels on. And she’s hobbling up to the point where we’re going to get married.”

He added: “To this day, Vernon, I doubt very much if we are married.”

The couple share two adult children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, Shirlie has previously revealed George Michael had a huge role in her and Martin getting together.

Martin had given Shirlie his phone number after being invited to an event by George, introducing the two.

However, George had to encourage her to make her move.

She admitted to the Mirror: “I thought [Martin] might be out of my league. I left his number in my pocket for ages. George was, like: ‘I just don’t understand why you’re not calling him.’

“I told him it was intimidating to call him. I mean, he was – he is – just so gorgeous. It was George who called Martin in the end. We were in his bedroom, and he picked up the phone, dialled the number and just gave me the phone. I was in at the deep end by then.”

