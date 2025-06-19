Martin Kemp fans rally around as he issues emotional announcement about daughter: ‘My baby girl’

Martin Kemp was supported by fans after he revealed some exciting news about his daughter.

The TV star, 63, is a proud dad to two children, Roman, 32, and daughter Harley Moon, 35. Martin shares the kids with his wife Shirlie, 63.

And recently, Martin left fans delighted when he issued a “touching” announcement about his “baby girl” Harley.

The actor issued an emotional announcement about Harley (Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp reveals announcement about daughter

On Tuesday (June 17) Martin took to his Instagram and shared a sweet photo of him and Harley Moon.

The former EastEnders actor could be seen kissing his daughter on the head, who beamed to the camera.

In the caption of the post, Martin shared his excitement at Harley Moon working with him on a photoshoot for his clothing brand. MJK.

He wrote: “My baby girl @harleymoonkemp shooting my next drop of MJK clothes…. She’s the best, l love you Har!!”

She is Martin’s eldest child (Credit: ITV)

‘What a beautiful touching pic’

As expected, Martin’s followers were left swooning over the post and rushed to the comments section.

One person said: “That is so beautiful a true father that shows so much love don’t take for granted as some of us don’t have that. Harley and Roman you have the best parents in the world and love shines thru you are truly blessed.”

Someone else added: “Beautiful pic so much love.” A third chimed in: “Love this! Such a great photo of you and your beautiful daughter.”

Echoing their thoughts, another fan gushed: “Awww what a beautiful touching pic of father and daughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleymoon Kemp (@harleymoonkemp)

Martin’s daughter Harley

Harley Moon – who usually stays out of the spotlight – has carved out a hugely successful career as a talented director and singer.

Earlier this year, she shared a video on Instagram of her parents’ reaction to a song she penned about them, called What Good Looks Like.

In the emotional video, the singer sat in the front seat of her car, while Martin and Shirley were in the back, as she played them her song.

In the caption, Harley penned: “Recorded the first time playing my parents the song I wrote about them ‘What good looks like’.”

She continued: “They really have shown me what real love is and made me so full of strength and happiness. I haven’t found that kinda love yet… but I know it’s out there.”

Read more: Martin Kemp defends shock sex confession about wife Shirlie: ‘We’re really open’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.