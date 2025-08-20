Martin and Shirlie Kemp delight fans with adorable birthday tribute to rarely-seen daughter

Martin and Shirlie Kemp have issued a heartwarming tribute to daughter Harley Moon on her birthday.

The beloved showbiz couple – who married in 1988 – are proud parents to two children, Roman, 32, and daughter Harley Moon.

And, this week, both Martin and Shirlie took to social media to share a birthday tribute to singer Harley Moon, who has turned 36.

The pair gushed over their daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin and Shirlie Kemp celebrate daughter’s baby

On Tuesday (August 19), Martin and Shirlie’s eldest child Harley Moon celebrated her 36th birthday.

Sharing a heartwarming tribute on Instagram, mum Shirlie uploaded a slew of snaps of them over the years as she gushed over her “best friend”.

She captioned the emotional post: “Happy Birthday @harleymoonkemp I am so blessed to have a daughter who is also my best friend and makes me laugh like no one else. You teach me far more than you’ll ever know much.”

Martin Kemp also posted a birthday tribute for Harley Moon. On his Instagram he uploaded a photo of his daughter and Shirlie. Martin wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday @harleymoonkemp I love you soooo much!!!”

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to send Harley Moon their well wishes. One person gushed: “What a truly beautiful photo of you both! Wishing you a very belated but sincere Happy Birthday.”

Another chimed in and added: “Beauty doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

A third then wrote: “She looks so much like Shirlie!!!!” Someone else agreed: “So beautiful like your mum! Happy birthday.”

She celebrated her birthday recently (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s daughter Harley

Harley Moon – who usually stays out of the spotlight – has carved out a hugely successful career as a talented director and singer.

Earlier this year, she shared a video on Instagram of her parents’ reaction to a song she penned about them, called What Good Looks Like.

hey really have shown me what real love is and made me so full of strength and happiness.

In the emotional video, the singer sat in the front seat of her car, while Martin and Shirlie were in the back, as she played them her song.

In the caption, Harley penned: “Recorded the first time playing my parents the song I wrote about them What good looks like.”

She continued: “They really have shown me what real love is and made me so full of strength and happiness. I haven’t found that kinda love yet… but I know it’s out there.”

