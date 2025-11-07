Celebrity Race Across the World star Roman Kemp couldn’t resist teasing his sister Harleymoon during a live TV appearance – and fans can’t stop laughing about it.

The 32-year-old presenter cheekily exposed his sister’s bad habit in front of millions, just moments before the brand-new series of Celebrity Race Across the World kicked off.

Harleymoon, 36, took it all in good humour, but viewers were quick to joke that Roman had “thrown her under the bus” before the siblings even hit the road in the new series of Celebrity Race Across the World.

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Roman Kemp made sister Harleymoon blush on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

‘I was going to be kind!’

The brother and sister are among the four pairs competing for victory on the show this year. The first episode saw Roman and Harleymoon – who are the children of 80s pop icons Martin and Shirlie Kemp – trekking across Mexico.

All four sets of competitors have very little money and no internet, and have to get to a check point hundreds of miles away first.

But while appearing on BBC’s The One Show ahead of the series kicking off, Roman behaved like a typical little brother. With Harleymoon in the studio, Roman said in a video call: “What I learned about myself is how much of a worrier I am. I’m just quite a nervous wreck.

“With Harley, I learned she still snores just as loud as she did when we were kids. I could always hear her in the room next door, so imagine sharing a bed with her this time!”

Harleymoon was left noticeably blushing. She then giggled and scolded him, saying: “I was going to be kind!”

Harleymoon shared that she found the entire experience “emotional”. She explained: “Beyond the physical journey that we did, the emotional journey was what I wanted from the trip and is exactly what I got from the trip. It’s what everyone will enjoy watching.

“We have so many really beautiful, honest conversations with each other. Nothing could put a price on what we went through on that journey together.”

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Roman and Harleymoon wanted to get on the show

Both Roman and Harleymoon have followed in the footsteps of their famous parents. Martin is best known for being in 80s band Spandau Ballet. Shirlie, meanwhile, was a backing singer in Wham! and in the duo, Pepsi and Shirlie.

Roman is now a familiar face on television after hosting Capital FM’s Breakfast Show for seven years. Harleymoon is a country singer, despite initially being put off a career in music when she was 18.

During her appearance on The One Show, Harleymoon revealed Martin and Shirlie had issued them with a warning before Celebrity Race Across the World. She said: “When we said we said we were doing it, we were like ‘Please get on, please get on’. We’re siblings and we’ve got no filters.”

Harleymoon went on: “We were very different characters growing up, Roman was always very sensible and had his wits about him and I was the wild child. He was always telling me off for coming home late from a nightclub.

“Now I’ve got a 6ft 2 brother in a single bed for a few weeks, so it was close, you know! But was the most incredible thing.”

Harleymoon is also the daughter of Martin and Shirlie Kemp (Credit: BBC)

‘Bag of nerves’

Harleymoon Kemp has backed up her brother Roman’s confession that he’s a bit of a worrier – even admitting he’s “a bag of nerves” on Celebrity Race Across the World.

But despite the teasing, Harleymoon was quick to point out how the pressure of the race brought out the best in them both.

“When you’re in survival mode, there was no time for the bickering or to wind each other up. We just had to look after each other,” she explained. “Me and Roman have come from a place where kindness is so important and to love each other, which is what we did.”

The brother-sister duo are up against Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie, EastEnders star Molly Rainford and her partner DJ Tyler West, plus broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad Bal.

The show continue at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next Thursday, November 13.

Read more: This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary halts show to pay tribute after tragic death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re watching the show?