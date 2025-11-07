This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary halted the show to pay tribute to Pauline Collins after her heartbreaking death.

Last night (November 6), Shirley Valentine star Pauline Collins tragically died at age 85.

The Oscar-nominated actress’s family shared a statement announcing her tragic death. And now, the team at This Morning paid their own tribute to her during today’s show (November 7).

Pauline died at age 85 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pauline Collins tragic death

At age 85, Pauline Collins heartbreakingly passed away in her London care home surrounded by her family. The star had been living with Parkinson’s disease for several years.

In a statement, Pauline’s family said: “Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens.

“She will always be remembered as the iconic strong-willed, vivacious and wise Shirley Valentine. A role that she made all her own. We were familiar with all those parts of her because her magic was contained in each of them.”

About her death, the statement said: “She could not have had a more peaceful goodbye. We hope you will remember her at the height of her powers. So joyful and full of energy. And please give us the space and privacy to contemplate a life without her.”

Alison and Dermot spoke about the ‘sad’ news (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters pay tribute

Earlier this morning, Dermot and Alison halted their usual running of the show at the end of their Morning View segment to pay tribute to the star.

Dermot brought the news up, telling his co-stars that it was “sad news”.

Gyles Brandreth spoke beautifully about Pauline, looking back at her career.

Gushing about her successful roles, Gyles explained: “She was up for an Oscar, a Golden Globe. A really strong, interesting, complicated – I hate to use the word – but feisty woman. Fantastic.’

After Gyles took viewers through her “incredible” career, encouraging everyone to watch her films, Alison and Dermot acknowledged the “sad” death.

Alison said: “Pauline Collins died peacefully at age 85. Our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

