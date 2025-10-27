This Morning star Alison Hammond left viewers divided over her choice of outfit during today’s show (Monday, October 27).

The star returned to host the show alongside Dermot O’Leary after being absent on Friday (October 24).

Dermot and Alison returned today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond’s outfit raises eyebrows

Today, the start of half-term, saw Alison and Dermot replace Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning.

However, it wasn’t Alison’s return that got viewers talking; it was what she was wearing.

The star was rocking a gorgeous silky maroon two-piece set on the show. However, some fans reckoned she was still wearing her pyjamas!

“Alison still in her jamas,” one viewer tweeted.

“Hammond looks like she rely [bleep]ed up the clocks [going back] and still wearing her purple JimJams,” another joked.

Alison divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

‘Still wearing her JimJams’

A third then wrote: “Why is Alison wearing Pyjamas?!”

“Why the [bleep] is Alison wearing pyjamas?!” another baffled viewer asked.

Where is Alison’s outfit today from?

Alison’s outfit is actually a bargain. She wore a Matalan two-piece, with the trousers costing £22, and the top costing £18.

‘Pleased to see them!’

However, not everyone was out to poke fun at Alison this morning.

“I think Alison and Dermot are great, pleased to see them this week, I like all the presenters to be fair, but Alison and Dermot are my favourite. If I didn’t like something on television, I’d switch it off!!!” one viewer wrote on social media.

“Yay, Alison and Dermot,” another said upon seeing the duo on their screen.

“The best two, along with Rylan and Josie,” a third wrote.

Dermot and Josie hosted the show (Credit: ITV)

Alison replaced on This Morning

On Friday, Alison was nowhere to be seen, with Josie Gibson returning to replace the star.

“Welcome to your Friday This Morning, and look who’s joined us today. Fresh from her worldwide tour, it’s the Queen of the West Country, it’s Josie Gibson,” Dermot announced.

“Oh, thank you, thank you, that’s nice!” Josie said. She then explained that she’s been absent while filming her new show, A Taste of the South West.

Alison, meanwhile, took to Instagram to explain where she was. “Just letting you know I won’t be on This Morning today, because today I’m at the Hackney Empire. We are doing the final of my new show, which is called Your Song,” she said.

She then continued, explaining that it’s a “fantastic” show, where amateur singers sing a song that “means the world” to them.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.