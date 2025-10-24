Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson halt show for baby announcement: ‘Our This Morning family just got a little bit bigger!’

This Morning took a turn on Friday (October 24) as Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson shared some heartwarming news live on air.

Returning from an ad break, viewers were met with the classic 1964 Supremes hit Baby Love playing in the background, a clue to what was about to come.

Dermot and Josie revealed that This Morning’s showrunner has welcomed a baby (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson share staffer’s baby news on This Morning

As Dermot teased what was coming up next on the show with presenter Sian Welby, Josie couldn’t contain her excitement.

Smiling, she sang along to the music before exclaiming, “Our This Morning family just got a little bit bigger!”

Dermot added playfully: “I’m not crying, you’re crying!”

The hosts then shared the exciting news that their showrunner, Ellie, and her husband Matt had welcomed a baby girl named Willow Aurelia.

“Willow was born on the 10th October, weighing six pounds, seven ounces,” Josie shared with pride.

“Mum and baby are doing very well, and Willow is settling in perfectly with her big sister,” Dermot chimed in.

Josie followed up with a heartfelt message. “I couldn’t be more proud of her.” Meanwhile, Dermot closed the segment with an invite to Ellie, telling her to bring the newborn into the studio soon.

This Morning star Emma Kenny gave birth to her fourth child earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Emma Kenny welcomes baby

The announcement comes shortly after former This Morning psychologist Emma Kenny, 52, welcomed her fourth child – baby Ella-Grey – and returned to work just months later.

Emma had kept her pregnancy under wraps until the final weeks, revealing she was nine months along with a candid Instagram post.

“The Royal Bolton Hospital have been fantastic and ensured that we have both been looked after brilliantly,” she gushed on social media. However, the birth came amid heartbreak, as Emma revealed her mother had passed away unexpectedly just weeks earlier.

