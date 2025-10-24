This Morning viewers unimpressed by ‘unfunny’ David Walliams as his ‘creepy’ appearance called out

David Walliams’ appearance on This Morning today (Friday, October 24) has sparked a wave of backlash from viewers, who slammed his “unfunny” segment and called his elf costume “creepy”.

During the show, hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson, the comedian and author joined the sofa to promote his new children’s book Santa and Son.

The story follows a father-and-son duo who must foil a group of rogue elves attempting to pull off a heist in the world’s most famous toy shop. Walliams said he was inspired by his childhood visits to Hamleys on Regent Street.

Comedian David Walliams appeared on This Morning to promote his new children’s book (Credit: ITV)

David Walliams branded ‘creepy’ after This Morning appearance

Although the book was aimed at children, Walliams’ outfit raised eyebrows. Dressed in a full elf costume, including a bright green tunic with a white fur trim, red and white striped sleeves, yellow and green tights, red elf shoes, and a Santa hat, his appearance left viewers cringing.

Social media lit up with criticism shortly after the segment aired. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their discomfort at Walliams’ over-the-top costume.

“David Walliams now, #BargainHunt can’t come soon enough,” one viewer quipped.

“I see Walliams is just dressed in his normal gear,” a user joked, while another bluntly stated: “Am I the only one who thinks David Walliams is so unfunny?”

Meanwhile, another branded him “creepy” and added: “I don’t rate his books at all.” “So creepy for a grown man to dress as an elf!” said one. “Not a fan of this look – bit creepy,” said another.

Others criticised ITV for giving him airtime. “Walliams deffo scraping the barrel #ThisMorning.”

“Oh no, Walliams. I can’t stand this self-entitled [bleep], sorry,” one viewer fumed.

Not everyone felt the same, though. Over on Instagram, David’s followers were delighted to see him on the show, with many saying they’d definitely be reading the book to their little ones this festive season.

“Sounds like someone is getting ready for Christmas. I can hardly wait to get started on November 1st!” said one. “Casual Friday,” another quipped.

Walliams was branded ‘creepy’ for appearing in a full elf costume (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond absent from This Morning

While David Walliams’ segment didn’t land well with viewers, there was praise for host Josie Gibson, who returned to the Friday slot in place of Alison Hammond.

Alison, who usually presents the show alongside Dermot, was noticeably absent, and her replacement was met with celebration online.

“Well, this is refreshing,” wrote one viewer. Another exclaimed, “HALLELUJAH,” while a third added: “Oh, Josie’s back, just need Craig [Doyle].”

“Josie not Hammond!!!” someone else posted, sharing a gif of the Grinch shouting “Brilliant!” One user even said, “Josie far better presenter than Alison.”

Although Alison’s absence wasn’t acknowledged on-air, she later explained her reason for missing the show via Instagram.

“Hello my lovelies, how you doing?” she began in a video message. “Just letting you know I won’t be on This Morning today, because today I’m at the Hackney Empire.”

Alison revealed she was busy filming the final episode of her new show Your Song, which features amateur singers performing songs that hold special meaning for them. “Sorry I’m not on This Morning, but you’ve got the wonderful Josie taking my place!” she added cheerfully.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

