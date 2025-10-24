This Morning viewers were left pleased to see Josie Gibson on today’s show (Friday, October 24) after she replaced Alison Hammond.

Alison usually hosts the show on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary. However, she was nowhere to be seen today…

Josie hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond replaced on This Morning today

Today saw Josie step in to host This Morning alongside Dermot, replacing his usual co-host, Alison – who came under fire earlier this month after a double pronunciation blunder.

Dermot was thrilled to have Josie by his side, gushing over how much he had missed her.

“Welcome to your Friday This Morning, and look who’s joined us today. Fresh from her world wide tour, it’s the Queen of the West Country, it’s Josie Gibson!” Dermot announced.

“Oh thank you, thank you, that’s nice!” Josie exclaimed as the crew gave her a round of applause.

“Oh, what an entrance,” she added.

Josie then went on to reveal that she’s been away filming a show called A Taste of the South West, which will be on ITV soon.

“Oh, I can’t wait to see that!” Dermot gushed.

Fans were thrilled about Josie hosting (Credit: ITV)

Viewers thrilled as Alison replaced

Fans of the show were quick to express their happiness at seeing Josie on the show, with some going so far as to celebrate her replacing Alison. They were just as thrilled as when she came returned to host back in August!

“Well, this is refreshing,” one viewer said.

“HALLELUJAH,” another wrote. “Oh, Josie’s back, just need Craig [Doyle],” a third said.

“Josie not Hammond!!!” another exclaimed, sharing a gif of the Grinch shouting “Brilliant!”.

“Josie far better presenter than Alison,” a fifth added.

Alison explained why she’s not on the show (Credit: Instagram)

Alison Hammond explains her absence

Though her absence wasn’t addressed on the show, Alison took to Instagram to explain why she wasn’t hosting the programme today.

“Hello my lovelies, how you doing? Just letting you know I won’t be on This Morning today, because today I’m at the Hackney Empire.

“We are doing the final of my new show, which is called Your Song,” she then explained.

She then continued, explaining that it’s a “fantastic” show, where amateur singers sing a song that “means the world” to them.

“Sorry I’m not on This Morning, but you’ve got the wonderful Josie taking my place!” she then added.

We can’t wait to see it, Ali!

