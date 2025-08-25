Fan-favourite presenter Josie Gibson has made her return to This Morning today and viewers are delighted.

The This Morning favourite joined Rylan Clark to host the ITV daytime show today (August 25) – her first appearance this summer.

Josie, 40, usually steps in for regular presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard over the summer holidays. However, she said that this year she made the decision to step back from her TV work and spend time with son Reggie, almost seven.

Josie Gibson revealed she took most of the summer off to spend time with son Reggie (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson returns to This Morning

Fans were delighted to see Josie back on their screens.

“Josie looks great today,” said one fan. Another added: “Josie looks lovely.” A third commented: “I was wondering where Josie was.” “So glad Josie is back,” another added. “Great to see Josie back,” another posted.

However, after the This Morning Facebook page shared the news that Josie and Rylan would be presenting all week, complaints poured in.

Alongside a video of the pair, a caption read: “See the summer out in style with Rylan and Josie, all next week on This Morning!”

Viewers ‘prefer’ the show’s summer presenters

Viewers then took to the comments to complain that it meant Ben and Cat would be back next week.

“Oh no this means Ben and Cat are back next week not looking forward to that. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the summer presenters – they have been fantastic,” said one.

“Ben and Cat are boring. And a bit stuck up,” said another. “I kind of prefer the rotation of presenters rather than the same ones through term time,” said a third. “It’s a shame summer is coming to an end. I have enjoyed the last few weeks of This Morning,” another added.

“Not looking forward to the usual presenters next week. It’s been so refreshing to see the other presenters they made the show so much more enjoyable to watch,” said another.

Josie was joined by Rylan Clark – and the pair will be on all week (Credit: ITV)

‘Sleepless nights’

However, after Josie admitted she’s planning to live as “off-grid as possible”, we could be seeing even less of her on This Morning.

She told Ranvir Singh on Lorraine recently: “I want to live off the land as much as I can and get a little allotment going, which I’ve never had.”

Speaking about her absence from This Morning, Josie added: “A lot of my work comes through the summer holidays because I’m covering for people. So this year I made a conscious decision to step back and I spent a lot more time with Reggie over the summer than I’d normally get to do.”

She’s also been working on a new ITV show that will see her renovate her Bristol home, with the help of her family.

“They say never to work with family or animals, and I’ve done just that. To say my stress levels are up here. They are great, they are amazing, but there are a lot of challenges, let’s say. I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights,” she added.

