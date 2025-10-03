This Morning viewers fume over Alison Hammond’s double pronunciation ‘blunder’

Alison Hammond has come under fire from This Morning viewers after a series of awkward blunders during Friday’s show, including repeatedly mispronouncing Elvis Presley’s name as “Alvis” during an interview with his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley.

The 50-year-old host was joined by co-presenter Dermot O’Leary to welcome the Hollywood icon, 80, onto the ITV sofa to promote her new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

But it was Alison’s slip-ups that dominated viewer reactions online.

Alison was criticised for her repeated mispronunciation of ‘Elvis’ (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond criticised by This Morning viewers

Before Priscilla even began talking, fans on X (formerly Twitter) had already noticed Alison’s repeated mispronunciation of “Elvis”, with some joking that “Alvis” must be a completely different person.

One viewer posted: “Who is Alvis, Alison?”

“Just waiting for Priscilla to ask who the hell is this person Alvis you keep mentioning,” another quipped.

A third joked: “She fell in love with Alvis. Good job Elvis didn’t find out about that!”

Others called for Alison to be corrected on air. “I’d love to see Priscilla correct Alison on name pronunciation.”

Adding to the chaos, Alison was also roasted for mispronouncing the word cushion as “cushin” earlier in the programme.

“Stop saying cushin #ThisMorning,” one frustrated viewer demanded. Another tweeted, “Somebody stop her! #Cushin #ThisMorning,” while a third user joked, “What’s a cushin, Alison? Oh, you mean a cushion!”

Several fans even began sharing side-by-side images of a throw pillow and actor Peter Cushing, sarcastically pointing out the difference between a “cushion” and a “Cushing”. “These are not the same thing,” one tweet read.

Alison and Dermot were interviewing Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife (Credit: ITV)

Priscilla Presley on This Morning

Despite the drama, the interview with Priscilla Presley itself took a serious turn as she opened up about her complex relationship with Elvis.

She recalled meeting the King of Rock and Roll when she was just 14 years old while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army in 1959. They married in 1967, welcomed daughter Lisa Marie in 1968, and eventually divorced in 1973.

In her new memoir, Priscilla makes the bombshell claim that Elvis allegedly wanted to hire a hitman to kill her then-boyfriend, karate instructor Mike Stone, after their split.

According to her, Elvis was “unable to handle” the idea of her being with someone else. He reportedly asked his road manager, Joe Esposito, to arrange for Stone to be eliminated.

“Mike had to die,” Priscilla claims Elvis said. Joe, however, warned her to be cautious and eventually talked the singer out of it.

The book also details the emotional fallout of their divorce.

Priscilla lost her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023. She now hopes her memoir will offer an honest, intimate look into life after Elvis.

