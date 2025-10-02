TV star Ashley James left viewers divided after she showed off a new hair colour on This Morning today (October 2).

Since carving out a career in television, Ashley is no stranger to a glam look. From her stylish day-to-day outfits and glitzy red carpet ensembles, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant is constantly wowing her followers.

However, Ashley, who is a natural blonde, has opted for a change in hair colour. Earlier this week, Ashley appeared on This Morning with a slightly lighter shade of orange.

Days later, she seems to have dyed her locks once again and chosen a warmer copper shade, perfect for autumn.

Ashley debuted her copper hair colour today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react to Ashley James’ new hair

That said, since debuting the new look on the ITV daytime show, it seems people have different opinions.

“Does she think that if she dyes her hair people will take her seriously,” one user wrote on X.

“I like Ashley’s Pre-Raphaelite look. She’s still a pain in the [bleep] though,” another person shared.

“Ashley’s new hair is fab on her !!!” a third remarked.

“Much better colour but it doesn’t suit Ashley,” a fourth said.

“Oh my days! Ashley’s hair,” a fifth person expressed.

“Ashley’s hair is much better today – gorgeous warm colour,” a sixth declared.

‘I’ve been talking about getting copper hair for so long’

In an Instagram video shared three hours ago, Ashley showed off her stunning new look in a before-and-after clip.

“I love being blonde and it’s definitely my identity but I felt so blonde blind and bored so this feels like a nice autumnal change,” she wrote.

“I’ve been talking about getting copper hair for so long and not been brave enough, so here we are being brave. It’s just hair after all.”

She thanked her followers, adding: “Thank you all so much for the nudge to go for it.”

