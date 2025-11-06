Ben Shephard defends Meghan Markle against ‘mean girl’ Camilla Tominey as movie news shared

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to star in a new movie as she makes her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus – and her detractors have been quick to stick the boot in.

However, after a debate on This Morning earlier today, host Ben Shephard was quick to step in. He defended the royal as one commentator was branded a “mean girl” for her comments about Prince Harry’s wife.

Camilla came in for some criticism over her comments about the Meghan Markle movie (Credit: ITV)

Meghan Markle movie trashed by Camilla Tominey

Talking head Camilla Tominey was as outspoken and anti-Meghan as usual today (November 6) as she appeared on This Morning alongside Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley and Nick Ferrari.

Opening the debate, Ben explained: “We’ve just heard that Meghan is returning to the world of Hollywood.”

“That’s interesting,” Camilla started, adding: “She’s returning to Hollywood for the first time in eight years with a role in a comedy film alongside our very own Lily Collins and Brie Larson in which she’ll reportedly play herself.”

Meghan is returning to her acting roots, according to reports (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla then added: “But will she be playing ‘at home with Meghan’, ‘Duchess Meghan’, will she be playing ‘Oprah Meghan’?” Camilla then put on an American accent and did an impression of Meghan, saying: “‘I was surviving, not thriving.’ So which Meghan will she play? We wait with baited breath.”

Chipping in, Ben countered: “But equally, happy to see her doing something… if that’s where she’s going, being an actress… She had a very successful acting career before she met Harry, then I think that’s a positive step.”

Nick also balanced out Camilla’s view as he said: “Look, whatever makes her happy. I do think she has brought some of it on herself. But people pile on in an unnecessary fashion. I really hope she comes out of the film well and changes the narrative.”

This Morning presenter Ben Shephard defended Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

This Morning viewers, who are not usually known for their love of Meghan and Harry, were also quick to shut down Camilla’s comments.

“Camilla is such a hater, honest to God,” said one “Grow up, you nasty piece of work,” said another. “Ooo! Camilla being a bit bitchy there. For a change!” said a third. “Wow, Mean Girl Camilla,” a fourth declared.

“Well done to Ben Shephard for making more positive comments,” said another. Camilla did have some backing online, though. One fan posted: “This is a Camilla Tominey appreciation post – she is a great journalist.”

The woman herself replied and told the fan: “Thank you.”

Read more: This Morning hosts broody as they halt show for special baby announcement

So will you be watching the Meghan Markle movie when it’s released? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.