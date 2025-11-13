Celebrity Race Across the World star fears Roman and Harleymoon Kemp will ‘clash’ during ‘make or break experience’

Former Celebrity Race Across the World star Jeff Brazier has offered Roman and Harleymoon Kemp a word of warning ahead of their stint on the hit BBC show.

Jeff, 46, took part in the last series alongside his youngest son Freddy, 21. But the pair’s time on the road wasn’t without its challenges. The presenter has since admitted their tense relationship off-screen took a toll. Now he’s shared his fears that “family dynamics can make or break” the Kemps’ experience.

Roman, 32, and his singer-songwriter sister Harleymoon, 36, have already shown their close bond, but Jeff reckons the emotional pressure cooker of the competition could test even the strongest siblings.

Celebrity Race Across The World’s Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon have been issued a warning by Jeff Brazier (Credit: BBC)

Jeff’s warning to Celebrity Race Across the World’s Harleymoon and Roman Kemp

Jeff spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily’s sister site TVGuide about the duo. He described the pair as “chalk and cheese”.

He said: “I can see Roman and Harleymoon Kemp disagreeing. It’s clear from the start that their brains work in different directions, but that can be a huge asset.”

Jeff explains there are pros and cons to how it could play out. He doesn’t think the duo will ‘fall out’ but predicts there will “be pressurised moments where their instincts clash.”

He adds the ‘real test’ will be the “dynamic” between Harleymoon and Roman during Celebrity Across the World. The presenter also says this is often ‘underestimated’ throughout tough experiences like this.

“For Roman and Harleymoon, that could be tougher because they’re siblings, and they’re also chalk and cheese,” he said. “They clearly love each other and get on well, but there will be moments where they think in completely different ways.

“One will want to go one direction, the other another. Family dynamics can absolutely make or break not just a leg, but the whole experience.”

Jeff and his son Freddy appeared on the show last year (Credit: BBC)

Roman and Harleymoon’s famous parents

The latest series of Celebrity Race Across the World is off to a flying start and it’s already putting sibling duo Roman and Harleymoon Kemp to the test.

The pair, whose famous parents are 80s pop icons Martin and Shirlie Kemp, are competing in the new South America-set season. They’ll be racing alongside EastEnders star Molly Rainford and her boyfriend DJ Tyler West, broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad Bal, and actor Dylan Llewellyn with his mum Jackie.

Read more: Celebrity Race Across the World: Why Roman Kemp’s sister Harleymoon refuses to be a nepo-baby

The siblings’ dad Martin Kemp is heading into the jungle (Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images)

Roman and Harleymoon have joked that their parents will “kill them” if they don’t win.

Alhough they might have to return the favour, as dad Martin has just been confirmed for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

It didn’t take long for fans to spot that the siblings are polar opposites in personality. Harleymoon recently told The One Show that Roman was “a bag of nerves” on the road, while she admitted she was the “wild child” growing up. “He was always telling me off for coming home late from a nightclub,” she laughed.

Celebrity Race Across The World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 13, 2025.

