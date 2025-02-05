The One Show’s Roman Kemp admits he’s ‘addicted’ to tattoos as he reveals new body art

The One Show star Roman Kemp is famous for his love of tattoos.

But now he’s admitted it goes one step further than that, revealing in a new chat that he’s ‘addicted’ to getting them.

Most of Roman’s tattoos are hidden under his clothes (Credit: Splash News)

Roman Kemp reveals new tattoo

The One Show star recently spoke to the Guardian about his ‘addiction’. Roman revealed how he was getting a portrait of one of his favourite footballers, Thierry Henry, inked onto his shin while being interviewed.

Sharing his plans to get tattoos of more football legends, Roman said: “So I started out with original Ronaldo and we’re currently doing Thierry, and then we’ll add from there. So it’s a work in progress but yes, as I’ll show you… Very much happening.”

Despite boasting numerous tattoos, the radio star fears the pain with each session, so now he opts for numbing cream.

It’s 100% addictive.

He said: “When I first started having them, especially some of the bigger ones, a lot of parlours want you to have the full experience. And I just suffered for many hours, and hated it. I’m too much of a wuss to do it any more to myself. I refuse to sit here in pain.”

Roman revealed he got his first tattoo when he was 17 – and he keeps adding to them “every six months or so”.

He’s also careful about not getting inked on his arms or neck because of his job in television. Pointing at his chest, he said: “But from here down, we’re losing real estate, basically. It’s 100% addictive.”

Rundown of Roman’s tatts

While the exact count of Roman’s tattoos isn’t known, he has some silly, poignant and interesting ones.

While explaining his new Thierry Henry tattoo, the 31-year-old presenter also opened up about the tragic death of his best friend, Joe Lyons, in 2020. Two years later, Roman got a tattoo of a swallow holding a rose in its beak inked onto his forearm to match the one Joe had.

He also had the song title Nice to Meet Ya inked onto his leg by none other than 1D legend Niall Horan. But due to the singer’s typo, the tattoo permanently reads “Nice to melt ya”.

Ed Sheeran has also inked Roman with the words “Ed woz ‘ere 2k7” in a tiny font. Additionally, the radio host has an eagle with its wings spread on his chest.

The Capital Breakfast Show star also has a tattoo of a large anchor overlayed with a lizard beside his left rib. On his back, Roman has several large designs. These include a flying dragon.

Another picture posted to Instagram shows a shark tattoo on his left arm. It has a tiny moon and a writing underneath.

