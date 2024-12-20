The One Show fans were left baffled whilst watching Barney Walsh on the show last night. In fact, they thought they were seeing double!

BBC fans tuned in to watch Roman Kemp present the show alongside Alex Jones yesterday (December 19). They were also joined by Bradley and Barney Walsh.

But it was the sight of Barney sitting on the iconic green sofa opposite Roman that really sparked confusion.

Barney Walsh baffles The One Show viewers

Fans were left open-mouthed as Barney appeared opposite beloved show host Roman during the programme. Bradley, 64, and Barney, 27, appeared on the show to chat about the upcoming Gladiators celebrity special. However, this isn’t what caused fans to flood social media with reaction.

Wait, Barney Walsh and Roman Kemp AREN’T the same person?

Instead, it was how similar Barney and Roman look – with some even claiming they thought they were the same person!

Taking to social media, The One Show fans exclaimed over just how similar the pair are. One penned: “Seeing Roman Kemp and Barney Walsh on #theoneshow is strange to me. They both live in the same place in my brain.”

Another added: “Wait, Barney Walsh and Roman Kemp AREN’T the same person?”

“I always thought Barney and Roman were the same person,” chimed in a third.

“My Nan will be having a moment right now seeing Barney and Roman in the same place at the same time. She thinks they are the same person. Forever mixing them up,” mused another.

Whilst on the show, Barney explained why he thinks Gladiators has gone down so well with viewers.

He gushed: “I think the great thing is that a lot of families, they were watching the original series as kids and now they’ve grown up and have had children of their own and are bringing them to the show,” he said, adding: “It’s just great, really awesome to see.”

The Gladiators celebrity special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday January 1 at 6pm.

The one off special will see Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett, Ellie Taylor and Louise Minchin challenge the Gladiators before facing off in the Eliminator challenge.

