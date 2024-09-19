Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 came to an end last night (September 18), with the winner crowned after a super-tight two-horse race to the final checkpoint.

The final episode saw Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy, Jeff Brazier and son Freddie, Scott Mills and now-husband Sam and Kola Bokinni and cousin Mary Ellen battle it out to become the winners of the 2024 series.

Going into the final leg, just 39 minutes separated the four teams.

Scott and Sam pipped Kola and Mary Ellen to be crowned winners of Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World 2024: Winners crowned

However, Kelly and Jeremy were struck with a number of disasters en route. These included a broken down bus, and their connecting bus getting stuck in traffic. Jeff and Freddie’s final leg was also beset with problems – and a cheeky trip to a thermal spa.

Scott and Sam and Kola and Mary Ellen, however, were seen heading to the final checkpoint without issue – and almost a day ahead of the other two pairs.

But, after Scott and Sam celebrated winning the Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 title, with Kola and Mary Ellen coming a very close second, fans were left wondering what happened to Kelly and Jeremy and Jeff and Freddie, as they were hardly seen in the second half of the ep.

Viewers took to social media to ask what had happened as the last two pairs struggled to reach the finish line. We saw them stuck in a traffic jam hundreds of kilometres from the final checkpoint. Then, the next thing viewers saw was the two pairs making their way up the Chilean volcano to sign the guestbook one last time.

As a result, fans called for a format change – with a longer final episode. And demanded to know what wasn’t shown during the losing couples’ final journeys – and exactly why they were almost 24 hours behind the first two pairs.

Going into the final leg, 39 minutes separated the four teams (Credit: BBC)

‘Heavy editing’ blasted

“Why did #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld suddenly miss out the last day of travel? This is the exciting bit. One team was much nearer checkpoint than the other teams and then came last? Then suddenly two others are a day ahead?? What happened? We need to know!” demanded one fan.

“It was rushed, wasn’t it? Where did the other two couples sleep, how come so far behind?” another agreed.

“Why miss out the most exciting part of the ending?” asked a third.

“20 hours between 2nd and 3rd?! Heavy editing there,” another fumed.

“Does anyone understand what happened to Jeremy and Kelly?” said another. “They were literally at the southern border of Argentina and Chile with only a few miles to go. Way in front of all the others.”

“Loved the show but the last episode definitely skipped over massive parts of the race. Personally I would have preferred a feature length extended final episode or split into two,” said another, suggesting a format change.

“It was all extremely rushed. And, apart from Jeff and Freddie, very little summing up from the contestants about what they got from it all. Needed another episode,” said another.

The final leaderboard showed a huge gap of 21 hours between the winners and the losers (Credit: BBC)

Final leaderboard

Scott and Sam won the 2024 race, with Kola and Mary Ellen coming in second, two hours and 20 minutes behind them.

Jeff and Freddie finished next. They ended up 20 hours and 14 minutes behind Scott and Sam.

Kelly and Jeremy finished in fourth. They ended the race 21 hours and 36 minutes behind the winners.

Read more: Inside Celebrity Race Across the World star Jeff Brazier’s heartbreaking upbringing

So what did you think of the Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 final? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.