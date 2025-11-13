Celebrity Race Across the World’s contestants issued order by BBC over Guatemala lockdown

Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon face a terrifying ordeal in tonight’s episode of Celebrity Race Across the World, after BBC bosses were forced to initiate a lockdown for the siblings in Central America for their safety.

The pair were travelling through Guatemala when violent civil unrest erupted across the country, bringing their journey to an abrupt halt.

In dramatic scenes set to air tonight, Roman and Harleymoon receive a chilling message on their satellite phone informing them that the race has been “paused” due to the escalating situation. The news leaves the pair visibly shaken as they realise the danger surrounding them.

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Roman and Harleymoon Kemp are locked down in Guatemala amid violent clashes (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World ‘lockdown’

Roman reads to his sister about the lockdown: “A national strike has been announced in Guatemala and many major roads have been blocked. For safety reasons, your race will be paused. This is an ongoing situation and an update will be issued later today.”

The TV show’s narrator John Hannah explains: “In Guatemala, local protests have turned into a national uprising with all major highways blocked and violent clashes in the cities.”

News reports from the country are then shown, with fires raging and protestors clashing with police. A reporter says: “In the morning there had apparently been reports of gunshots in the vicinity.”

Celebrity Race Across the World stars Roman and Harleymoon try to navigate Guatemala lockdown

The siblings’ co-stars, Anita Rani and her dad Bal, also find themselves trapped further down in the country. They are ahead of the Kemps in the race and find themselves being turfed off a bus in the street.

“We’re in lockdown in Guatemala. So basically, we’re trapped now,” Anita says to her father.

It is thought the foursome were only held up overnight before the government backed down to protestors. They were then given the all-clear to continue with the game. But the effects of the road blockages still played havoc with their journeys.

Once being given the green light to travel again, Roman and Harleymoon will be seen getting on a public bus. But they are offloaded due to horrendous traffic jams.

Harleymoon asks Roman: “Where are we?” He replies: “I have no idea where we are. Obviously because of all this strike stuff that’s been going on, this is what’s leftover.”

Harleymoon tells him: “I never thought it would be this hard to get through a country. It’s wild.” They are left to continue on foot.

Anita and Bal, meanwhile, manage to find themselves a taxi.

Anita Rani and her dad Bal also find their race paused by BBC bosses for their safety (Credit: BBC)

When is Celebrity Race Across the World on?

Celebrity Race Across the World continues tonight (Thursday, November 13) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The competition is heating up as the four remaining teams tackle their toughest leg yet.

This year’s line-up includes Molly Rainford and her partner Tyler West, as well as Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie. In episode 2, the pairs set off from Guatemala, racing towards El Zonte in El Salvador – but they face serious warnings before they hit the road.

Each team receives a chilling message that reads: “For safety reasons, travel after dark is not allowed on this leg. El Zonte in El Salvador.” Narrator John explains that rising crime and trafficking across Central America make it too dangerous to move at night, forcing contestants to stick to daylight hours only.

Molly and Tyler, along with Dylan and Jackie, manage to steer clear of violent protests by taking an alternative route – but with tensions high and daylight limited, the race is proving more dangerous than ever.

