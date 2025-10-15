Early Emmerdale Episode Finally Explains Cain’s Shocking Arrest

*Warning, this article contains Emmerdale spoilers for Cain Dingle from tonight’s episode. The episode has not aired on TV yet, but has been released on ITVX and YouTube.*

The early release of Emmerdale, available on ITVX and YouTube has revealed why Cain Dingle got arrested in Dover. And unfortunately for fans, it may not be what they wanted.

Monday’s episode (October 13) ended with Moira Dingle discovering Cain had been arrested. And naturally, everyone wondered (and hoped) if he had been successful in tracking down John Sugden.

John got away from Cain (Credit: ITV)

Why has Cain been away recently?

After months of waiting, it was finally revealed that John Sugden had been behind all of the crimes happening in the village. And everyone involved was shocked.

However, for Cain it went deeper than shock. He was absolutely furious to learn that John had murdered his son, Nate. And he was determined to get revenge.

But unfortunately for him, things didn’t go his way when John contacted Caleb, blackmailing him over Anthony’s death.

As a result, Caleb knocked Cain over the head, bundled him in a car boot, and helped John get out of the country. And Cain was left furious and wanting revenge.

Not willing to let John get away with everything, Cain decided to head to France himself, in a bid to track him down. And he hasn’t been on our screens since.

Cain is back after his hunt for John (Credit: ITV)

Why did Cain Dingle get arrested in Emmerdale?

However, things took a turn for Moira earlier this week, when she discovered he had been arrested in Dover.

Tonight’s episode (October 15) reveals that Cain did not find John. And his entire trip was actually a waste of time. The only thing he did manage to track down an old army friend of John’s. But even he had no clue where John was hiding.

Instead of calling it quits and coming home, Cain decided to get drunk. And after some time, made the decision to come back to Emmerdale.

But while on the ferry, he was drunk and mouthing off, causing issues, and the police were not happy with that. And so, they took him to the station and called Moira.

Moira was fuming at her husband for his self-destructive behaviour, but Cain didn’t seem that apologetic, just wanting to continue his drinking.

And in tonight’s episode, he misses Zak’s death anniversary plans and even lashes out at his son, Kyle.

Will anyone get through to Cain before he truly goes off the rails? Or is he going to continue going downhill until John makes his comeback?

